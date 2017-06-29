Waiver Wired: Tool Man Taylor

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Believe it or not, we’re just about one month away from the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. With that in mind, it’s time to prepare for the possible ramifications. The best place to do that might be with the various closer situations around MLB. From the looks of things, the most obvious trade candidates are David Robertson, A.J. Ramos, Addison Reed, and Justin Wilson, but don’t rule out the likes of Kelvin Herrera and Jim Johnson finding new homes.



It’s important to be proactive rather than reactive with these situations, so it’s high time to speculate on potential replacements if you have the proper roster flexibility. Some of my favorite pickups right now include Tommy Kahnle (Yahoo: 16 percent owned), Kyle Barraclough (Yahoo: 10 percent owned), and Arodys Vizcaino (Yahoo: 16 percent owned). Happy stashing.



MIXED LEAGUES



Michael Taylor OF, Nationals (Yahoo: 42 percent owned)



Losing Adam Eaton was a tough blow for the Nationals, but Taylor is taking advantage of his latest opportunity at regular playing time. The 29-year-old is hitting .301 with 29 extra-base hits (including 11 homers), 31 RBI, nine steals, and 34 runs scored in 51 games since Eaton went down. Taylor’s approach remains flawed — he’s sporting a 75/10 K/BB ratio in 232 plate appearances — and his batting average has been boosted by a .368 BABIP. Even with his speed and the elevated hard-hit rate, I'm not really buying the batting average. However, he’s hitting the ball in the air more often this season and has always been a threat on the bases. He’d be a lot more interesting in fantasy leagues if he hit higher in the order, but it’s honestly surprising he’s still available in so many leagues.



Eduardo Rodriguez SP, Red Sox (Yahoo: 48 percent owned)



It was easy to think the worst after Rodriguez came down with more knee issues earlier this month, but surgery has been ruled out for now and he’s on track to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Portland. He’s expected to get stretched out to about 75-80 pitches, so it’s possible he could be back in Boston’s rotation after just one start. The southpaw was hit hard in his last outing before going on the DL, but he still owns a solid 3.54 ERA with a 65/21 K/BB ratio across 61 innings this season. The breakout potential remains if he can stay healthy. Easier said than done, I know.



Sam Dyson RP, Giants (Yahoo: 34 percent owned)

Hunter Strickland RP, Giants (Yahoo: 8 percent owned)



Pretty much nothing has gone right for the Giants this season. Signed to help solve a huge trouble spot from last season, high-priced closer Mark Melancon has put up a 4.35 ERA over 22 appearances this season and just returned to the disabled list with more elbow issues. The recently-acquired Dyson is expected to serve as the Giants’ closer with Melancon sidelined, but the leash figures to be short with the way things blew up for him in Texas this year. With Derek Law in the minors, Strickland is the obvious fallback if you want to speculate. With the Giants buried in the standings, there might not be much sense of urgency to get Melancon back on the mound. He still has three years remaining on his $62 million deal.



Curtis Granderson OF, Mets (Yahoo: 29 percent owned)



Granderson has quietly been one of the game’s most productive hitters this month. In fact, only Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger have a higher OPS. The veteran outfielder struggled miserably in April, but similar to what we’ve seen in the past, he has completely turned his season around ever since. He slugged his fifth homer in his last seven games in Wednesday’s victory over the Marlins and now owns an .801 OPS for the year. Keep in mind that he had a .395 OPS at the start of May. Playing time could get tricky eventually, but there’s opportunity for Granderson right now with Michael Conforto sidelined due to a hand injury. He could be quite the trade chip if — or more likely, when — the Mets decide to sell off parts.



Randal Grichuk OF, Cardinals (Yahoo: 27 percent owned)



Grichuk was demoted to the minors last month after getting off to a disappointing start, but the Cardinals brought him back over the weekend after Dexter Fowler hit the disabled list with a heel injury. There’s no magic wand to fix his approach. While he slugged six homers in 71 plate appearances during his demotion, he also put up a 21/4 K/BB ratio. It is what it is. But Grichuk still carries plenty of appeal on the power front, as he homered in each of his first two games after returning to the big club. At-bats will likely be hard to come by after Fowler returns, as Tommy Pham and Stephen Piscotty are unlikely to sit, so consider this a temporary power play.



Trevor Cahill SP/RP, Padres (Yahoo: 16 percent owned)



Cahill was surprisingly relevant in mixed leagues to begin the year, putting up a 3.27 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings prior to landing on the disabled list in mid-May with a shoulder strain. The veteran right-hander was finally able to begin a minor league rehab assignment last week and the results haven’t been overly impressive so far, but the most important thing is that all is well with the shoulder. He got stretched out to 61 pitches in his most recent start on Wednesday, so the Padres will likely want him to make at least one more start before bringing him back. Who knows if he’ll pick up from where he left off, but it doesn’t hurt to stash him in a DL spot to see how things shake out.



Trevor Rosenthal RP, Cardinals (Yahoo: 26 percent owned)



After Seung Hwan Oh blew his third save of the season Tuesday, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny decided to do something different on Wednesday, as Rosenthal got the call in the ninth inning against the Diamondbacks. It wasn’t the smoothest of appearances — Rosenthal allowed one run on one hit and two walks while throwing two wild pitches — but he managed to get the job done. Matheny plans to keep an open mind about save situations moving forward, but Rosenthal has extensive experience in the closer role and could very well run away with the gig as the Cardinals try to make a move in the NL Central. I think Oh deserves better than this, but Rosenthal needs to be owned in most leagues until there’s some clarity here.



Tyler Wade SS, Yankees (Yahoo: 12 percent owned)



We might have seen Gleyber Torres if it wasn’t for his Tommy John surgery, but now Wade will get a chance to cover second base duties while Starlin Castro recovers from a hamstring strain. The 22-year-old has seen time between second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season while batting .313/.390/.444 with five home runs and 24 steals across 71 games. He has stolen as many as 33 bases in a season in the minors. I mostly like Wade for his speed, but of course he’s in a great situation with that lineup and home ballpark. I view him as a stopgap middle infield option in fantasy leagues, but he’s a threat to stick around in an active utility role after Castro returns from the disabled list.



Michael Foltynewicz SP, Braves (Yahoo: 20 percent owned)



I still don’t trust Foltynewicz on a start-to-start basis, but he continues to show signs of usefulness in mixed leagues. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out nine batters in his last start and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four out of his last five starts. The risk is that the home run ball keeps rearing its ugly head. He’s allowed 13 homers in just 79 innings so far this season. Even with the blowup potential, I like the idea of using him against an inexperienced Athletics lineup in Oakland on Friday. He lines up against the Nationals (who have crushed him for 10 runs in 10 1/3 innings this season) after that, so this is strictly a spot-start situation in most leagues.



Shopping at the five-and-dime:



(Players owned in under 10 percent of Yahoo leagues)



Paul DeJong 2B/3B/SS, Cardinals (Yahoo: 3 percent owned)



The Cardinals demoted the struggling Aledmys Diaz to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, with DeJong now expected to pick up the bulk of the starts at shortstop. The 23-year-old has mostly filled in at second base since his call-up last month while batting .283 (26-for-92) with five home runs and 14 RBI through 25 games. The plate discipline is admittedly rough. He has 29 strikeouts against just one walk and his numbers in the minors don’t provide much reason for optimism there, but the power is interesting and he qualifies at three positions. He’s fine as far as deep league fliers go.



Raimel Tapia OF, Rockies (Yahoo: 2 percent owned)



If you are looking for a short-term speed boost, Tapia qualifies as he gets a chance to fill in while Carlos Gonzalez is sidelined due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. If you go by Statcast’s new sprint speed leaderboard, only Byron Buxton and Billy Hamilton check in higher. The 23-year-old swiped two bases Tuesday against the Giants and is hitting .286 with a .348 on-base percentage through 27 games this season. It’s unclear when CarGo will be ready to return, but Tapia is an appealing pickup in advance of a three-game series in Arizona this weekend leading into a seven-game homestead to finish of the first half.



Bruce Maxwell C, Athletics (Yahoo: 2 percent owned)



The Athletics are looking toward the future, which is why they surprisingly cut ties with Stephen Vogt last week while calling up Maxwell. The 26-year-old actually appeared in 33 games at the major league level last season, but now he’ll get a real chance at extended playing time. He’s put up a .310/.378/.516 batting line with 12 homers in 85 games with Triple-A Nashville over the past two seasons, so it’s high time for Oakland to see what they have with him. I have picked up Maxwell as my second catcher in multiple leagues over the past week. The early returns are promising.



Miguel Andujar 3B, Yankees (Yahoo: 9 percent owned)



I’m throwing in a bonus name this week in order to include the latest Baby Bomber. In his major league debut Wednesday night against the White Sox, the 22-year-old went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, and four RBI. Believe it or not, the four RBI set a club record for a player in their major league debut. Andujar is expected to see at least part-time at-bats out of the DH spot while Matt Holliday is sidelined with a viral infection, but he could eventually be a threat to Chase Headley at third base. Known for his ability to make contact, Andujar hit .312/.342/.494 with seven homers over 67 games at Double-A Trenton this season prior to a recent promotion to Triple-A. Similar to Tyler Wade above, he’s an appealing deep league option in this environment.