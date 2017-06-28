Dicey in San Fran

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

I'm sure the Braves would like to trade Johnson, but I kind of doubt they'll be offered more than the proverbial bag of balls. You see, they already traded a similarly performing Johnson back in 2015. In 18.2 innings with the Dodgers, he posted a 10.13 ERA. He pitched four times this week with three saves and a blown save. One of those saves was marred by two runs allowed.

Herrera locked down two easy saves. The top closer on the trade market is backed up by Joakim Soria . He's also trade bait. Be prepared to reach deeper into the bullpen – possibly all the way to Mike Minor .

Rivero was saddled with his first blown save yesterday. His job is still plenty safe. Juan Nicasio was hammered for four runs on Sunday. Rivero now has a 0.88 ERA with 9.66 K/9 and 2.20 BB/9 in 41 innings. That's a pace of over 80 innings.

Bush botched things last Thursday, but he's since recovered with a couple saves. He's not the steadiest closer. The entire Rangers bullpen is similar. Keone Kela and Jose Leclerc are equally inconsistent.

After a bad week, Colome fell from eighth to 13th overall in the rankings. He remains a reliable core performer – it's just that we're gifted with a lot of variety this season. In two innings, Colome was tagged for five runs on four hits and four walks. He was credited with a win and a loss. He'll likely rebound.

Diaz didn't have his best week, in large part due to defense. He allowed four unearned runs on Tuesday night including a home run. He was also dinged for a homer last Wednesday. Overall, he's suffered from 2.08 HR/9. Otherwise, he's pitching well.

The Athletics managed a solo home run against Robertson on Friday. This is a critical period for the righty. The White Sox will be getting serious about trading him in these upcoming weeks. A poorly timed slump could ruin his value. Since late April, he has a 4.12 ERA with 12.81 K/9 and 2.75 BB/9 in 19.2 innings. Including a rough 2016 season, contenders may view him as an overpriced setup man.

Roberto Osuna admitted he's been dealing with anxiety when off the field. He claims it doesn't affect him when on the mound. Given his strong results and that this isn't a new issue, I'm not changing his placement in the rankings. That it occasionally affects his availability – as it did on Friday night – is obviously not ideal.

The Cubs nearly fumbled a 5-0 lead on Monday. Hector Rondon botched things before Davis entered on what should have been an off night. He coughed up a couple more runs before escaping with a 5-4 victory (no save). The adrenaline must have been pumping because Davis was firing 96 mph fastballs. That's his season best – he usually ranges between 93 and 95 mph.

The Yankees finally handed Chapman a save opportunity on Monday. He converted it, but not without allowing a couple hits and a run.

Kimbrel allowed a run while attempting to protect a 3-2 deficit. Miller was tagged for a run while working with a four-run lead. Meaningless mistakes. Of note, Allen pitched the ninth inning of a tied game on Tuesday night. He allowed a game-losing solo home run to Adrian Beltre . Miller worked the eighth. Expect more sharing of the eighth and ninth frames.

Jansen walked a batter. What a scrub. Overall, he's posted 17 saves (two this week) in 32.2 innings with 14.33 K/9, 0.28 BB/9, and 0.83 ERA.

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Andrew Miller, Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Tier 2: The Core Performers (8)

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Tier 3: Shaky Quality (4)

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

Tier 4: Questions (5)

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

Oh No! Oh was dinged for a run in three of four appearances this week. Often, one run won't adversely affect the results. Oh picked bad days to make mistakes. Overall, he tallied a save, a loss, and a blown save. Trevor Rosenthal owners shouldn't get too happy – he allowed three runs this week in just two innings.

Zach Britton is days from returning to the Orioles. They're taking it slowly since he's already had one relapse. Brach snagged a win and a save. He gave up an unimportant solo home run last night.

Ramos locked down four saves in a busy week for the Marlins. He held opponents scoreless.

The Nationals squeaked a run across versus Iglesias on Friday. Unfortunately, it was tied in the bottom of the ninth. He recovered from the walk off loss with a couple clean appearances.

After two more successful frames, Rodney now has 10 consecutive no-hit innings. He's allowed two hits since the start of May.

Tier 5: Roller Coasters (8)

Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Wilson, Detroit Tigers

Hector Neris, Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Maurer, San Diego Padres

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Santiago Casilla, Oakland Athletics

Sam Dyson, Hunter Strickland, San Francisco Giants

Enny Romero, Matt Albers, Washington Nationals

The Angels bullpen remains a nightmare to track. Cam Bedrosian picked up a couple holds in three appearances. His other outing was in the ninth inning of a lopsided game. He allowed a couple runs, paving the way for one-out save by Blake Parker. It was Parker's first of the season. David Hernandez may be in the mix too. Don't count out Huston Street either.

Wilson recovered from a streak of bad outings. He tossed two perfect innings, recording two saves and four strikeouts in the process. Kintzler was nearly as successful in three appearances.

Neris blew the save last Wednesday via a solo home run. He tossed two perfect innings since then in non-save situations. Meanwhile, rumors swirled regarding tension between manager Pete Mackanin and should-be closer Pat Neshek. The righty has a 0.59 ERA with 8.51 K/9 and 1.17 BB/9.

After starting the week on the right foot – a couple perfect saves – Maurer was handed the loss on Sunday. He allowed a couple runs in the process.

Casilla pitched four times. Opponents did grind out a couple runs, but they didn't affect the result. Overall, he picked up three more saves. Sean Doolittle remains a short distance from saves.

Minutes before I was preparing to submit this column, the Giants announced Mark Melancon would return to the disabled list. Dyson is the presumed interim closer with Strickland and George Kontos as Plan B. Dyson isn't available today after tossing a couple innings last night. That could be all the space Strickland needs to “steal” the job.

The Nationals. Ugh. I can't wait for them to acquire a closer. Romero and Albers remain at the top of the depth chart if you can afford to risk your ratios.

*************************************

Injured

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles (forearm strain)

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets (blood clot)

Koda Glover, Washington Nationals (lower back stiffness)

Bud Norris, Los Angeles Angels (right knee)

Mark Melancon, San Francico Giants (right elbow)

Melancon is back on the disabled list with the same elbow injury. Repeat injuries usually lead to lengthy rehab stints. Derek Law is also on the disabled list.

Britton recently completed an appearance at Double-A without any symptoms. He'll be back soon. Familia has resumed light throwing and Norris is expected to do so any day now. Glover has yet to begin throwing.

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Derek Law, San Francisco Giants

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

No changes here, although a couple closers are on shaky footing. The trade deadline will change the fortunes of a few others.

*************************************

The Steals Department

There are some big changes to report here. The worst teams at holding base runners are the Athletics, Cubs, Blue Jays, Astros, and Brewers. However, the Athletics and Cubs recently discarded their problem children (Stephen Vogt and Miguel Montero respectively). The Brewers picked up Vogt, but they optioned their own problem child (Jett Bandy) in a corresponding move. Vogt appears set to back up Manny Pina.

Here are a few observations – Mike Pelfrey has allowed 13 steals. White Sox catcher Kevan Smith is the new Montero. He's caught one of 20 base thieves. Pelfrey returns to the bump on Friday opposite Delino DeShields, Carlos Gomez, and Shin-Soo Choo.

Lefty Jaime Garcia and righty Julio Teheran have been frequently targeted by speedsters this season. They're the only two Braves pitchers who have allowed more than three steals (12 for Garcia, 11 for Teheran). The Atlanta catchers are decent at gunning down runners. Garcia pitches tomorrow versus the Padres. Jose Pirela and Manuel Margot are the top targets in San Diego. The Athletics draw Teheran over the weekend. Rajai Davis and Franklin Barreto are the picks.