Dicey in San Fran

Wednesday, June 28, 2017


Mark Melancon is back on the disabled list, and the Giants bullpen looks sloppier than ever. Who gets the ninth inning? Hunter Strickland is the favorite of the fantasy crowd. The club is pointing to Sam Dyson. Dark horse George Kontos may be the most talented of the bunch. When in doubt, bet on the club's first choice.

 

Greg Holland's early season save lead has held up despite just two saves in the last 19 days. He sits atop the leaderboard with 24 saves. Craig Kimbrel has 21 saves while Fernando Rodney and Alex Colome are tied third with 20 saves. A.J. Ramos finished out four games this week. Jim Johnson and Santiago Casilla were the only others to record at least three saves.

 

Over in stolen base land, Trea Turner blazed a trail right past Billy Hamilton. Turner now leads the league with 32 swipes. Hamilton is in second with 31 steals while Dee Gordon is edging into the picture with 29 steals. Turner's new lead was built upon a 5-for-5 week. Keon Broxton went 4-for-4.

 

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

 

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Andrew Miller, Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

 

Jansen walked a batter. What a scrub. Overall, he's posted 17 saves (two this week) in 32.2 innings with 14.33 K/9, 0.28 BB/9, and 0.83 ERA.

 

Kimbrel allowed a run while attempting to protect a 3-2 deficit. Miller was tagged for a run while working with a four-run lead. Meaningless mistakes. Of note, Allen pitched the ninth inning of a tied game on Tuesday night. He allowed a game-losing solo home run to Adrian Beltre. Miller worked the eighth. Expect more sharing of the eighth and ninth frames.

 

The Yankees finally handed Chapman a save opportunity on Monday. He converted it, but not without allowing a couple hits and a run.

 

The Cubs nearly fumbled a 5-0 lead on Monday. Hector Rondon botched things before Davis entered on what should have been an off night. He coughed up a couple more runs before escaping with a 5-4 victory (no save). The adrenaline must have been pumping because Davis was firing 96 mph fastballs. That's his season best – he usually ranges between 93 and 95 mph.

 

Tier 2: The Core Performers (8)

 

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

 

Roberto Osuna admitted he's been dealing with anxiety when off the field. He claims it doesn't affect him when on the mound. Given his strong results and that this isn't a new issue, I'm not changing his placement in the rankings. That it occasionally affects his availability – as it did on Friday night – is obviously not ideal.

 

The Athletics managed a solo home run against Robertson on Friday. This is a critical period for the righty. The White Sox will be getting serious about trading him in these upcoming weeks. A poorly timed slump could ruin his value. Since late April, he has a 4.12 ERA with 12.81 K/9 and 2.75 BB/9 in 19.2 innings. Including a rough 2016 season, contenders may view him as an overpriced setup man.

 

Diaz didn't have his best week, in large part due to defense. He allowed four unearned runs on Tuesday night including a home run. He was also dinged for a homer last Wednesday. Overall, he's suffered from 2.08 HR/9. Otherwise, he's pitching well.

 

After a bad week, Colome fell from eighth to 13th overall in the rankings. He remains a reliable core performer – it's just that we're gifted with a lot of variety this season. In two innings, Colome was tagged for five runs on four hits and four walks. He was credited with a win and a loss. He'll likely rebound.

 

Tier 3: Shaky Quality (4)

 

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

 

Bush botched things last Thursday, but he's since recovered with a couple saves. He's not the steadiest closer. The entire Rangers bullpen is similar. Keone Kela and Jose Leclerc are equally inconsistent.

 

Rivero was saddled with his first blown save yesterday. His job is still plenty safe. Juan Nicasio was hammered for four runs on Sunday. Rivero now has a 0.88 ERA with 9.66 K/9 and 2.20 BB/9 in 41 innings. That's a pace of over 80 innings.

 

Herrera locked down two easy saves. The top closer on the trade market is backed up by Joakim Soria. He's also trade bait. Be prepared to reach deeper into the bullpen – possibly all the way to Mike Minor.

 

I'm sure the Braves would like to trade Johnson, but I kind of doubt they'll be offered more than the proverbial bag of balls. You see, they already traded a similarly performing Johnson back in 2015. In 18.2 innings with the Dodgers, he posted a 10.13 ERA. He pitched four times this week with three saves and a blown save. One of those saves was marred by two runs allowed.

 


