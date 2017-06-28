Daily Dose: Cobb Makes a Bid

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Three years ago, Alex Cobb was one of the top young starting pitchers in all of baseball. He was coming off of a brilliant 2013 season where he went 11-3 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 134/45 K/BB ratio across 143 1/3 innings.

He followed that impressive season with another dominant campaign in 2014, going 10-9 with a 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 149/47 K/BB ratio over 166 1/3 innings in 27 starts. He was a rising star both for the Rays and in fantasy leagues.

Cobb was ready to take the next step forward and vault into stardom. He was set to be the ace of the Rays' staff heading into the 2015 season and was tabbed to start on Opening Day.

Then, as so often happens with talented young arms in this business, injury struck.

He was forced to leave a Grapefruit League start due to tendinitis in his right forearm. After resting for several weeks and trying to ease him back into action with every possible precaution, Cobb suffered a setback. Days later, it was confirmed that he had a ligament tear in his elbow and would undergo Tommy John surgery.

After missing the entire 2015 season due to the surgery, Cobb fought his way through the recovery process and made it back to start five games for the Rays at the end of the 2016 season. While the results weren't good, it was a huge positive step in his recovery. It also meant he would have a full and healthy off-season heading into 2017.

While he has shown inconsistency, which is to be expected in one's first full season back from Tommy John surgery, he appears to be turning a corner. After a disaster of a start where he allowed nine runs against the Mariners in Seattle on June 3, Cobb had turned in three straight quality starts.

He topped those by delivering his best start of the season on Tuesday. Cobb carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning against the Pirates, where it was finally broken up on a single by Josh Hamilton. Andrew McCutchen followed with a single of his own, but that would be the only two hits that he would allow over eight scoreless innings. Cobb walked only one and struck out four on the night.

Unfortunately, Alex Colome was unable to protect his lead in the ninth inning and Cobb would have to go without a victory to show for his impressive work.

The 29-year-old now boasts a 3.69 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 71/28 K/BB ratio across 101 1/3 innings on the season. His velocity has returned and his command is improving by the start. It's time to buy back into Alex Cobb being an upper-echelon starter in mixed leagues.

Running Wild

Jake Arrieta entered Tuesday's start against the Nationals having already allowed eight stolen bases in 10 opportunities on the season.

The Nationals, a team that loves to run, were in a perfect position to capitalize on Arrieta's struggles to control the run game, as well as Miguel Montero's inability to cut down potential base-stealers.

Savvy DFS players were surely able to capitalize on this perceived mismatch.

Trea Turner led the charge, swiping four bases on his own in the first three innings of the ballgame. He started the game by reaching on an infield single, then deftly took second and third base before scoring on an infield single by Brian Goodwin.

He flashed those blazing wheels again his next time up after drawing a walk. Again, Turner swiped both second and third base before eventually scampering home on a defensive miscue.

Turner has now racked up 32 stolen bases on the season. That puts him one swipe ahead of Reds' outfielder Billy Hamilton for the top total in the big leagues.

He wasn't the only one getting in on the fun though. Michael Taylor bolstered his stolen base numbers by taking a pair of bases against Arrieta, and Anthony Rendon stole one for good measure.

When combing their stolen base prowess to their impressive power from top to bottom, it's easy to see why this Nationals' lineup is widely regarded as one of, if not the, most dominant in all of baseball.

It's a New(comb) Day

24-year-old Sean Newcomb earned the first victory of his major league career with a dominant performance against the Padres on Tuesday.

The rookie southpaw racked up a career-high eight strikeouts over six-plus shutout innings on Tuesday. He allowed just six hits and a walk in the impressive outing.

Newcomb was able to throw all three of his pitches for strikes in this one which kept the Padres' hitters off-balance throughout the evening. He was especially impressive in the sixth inning after surrendering a leadoff double to Jose Pirela.

He fell behind Wil Myers 3-1 before rallying back to strike him out, then did the same to Hunter Renfroe. After walking Cory Spangenberg, Newcomb fanned Erick Aybar to end the threat.

The top prospect, who was acquired from the Angels in the 2015 trade that sent Andrelton Simmons to the Angels, now boasts a terrific 1.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 21/8 K/BB ratio over 24 1/3 innings in his four starts.

He has logged quality starts in each of his first four starts at the big league level and shouldn't be giving up his spot in the Braves' rotation any time soon.

He should be scooped up in any mixed leagues where he may be available.

American League Quick Hits: The Rays released veteran backstop Derek Norris. He shouldn't be out of work for long... The Blue Jays designated 40-year-old Jason Grilli for assignment after registering a 6.97 ERA over 26 appearances... Hanley Ramirez missed his second straight contest due to a sore left knee... Starlin Castro landed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain... Andrew Cashner (oblique) is set to rejoin the Rangers' rotation on Thursday against the Indians... Danny Salazar (shoulder) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Saturday... Carlos Gomez missed Tuesday's game due to a sore back... Orioles released former top prospect Jesus Montero from Triple-A Norfolk... Matt Holliday missed his third straight game due to fatigue... Drew Smyly (elbow) was scratched from his scheduled simulated game on Wednesday due to an undisclosed setback... Kevin Gausman fired 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a victory over the Blue Jays... Adrian Beltre blasted a game-winning homer off of Cody Allen in the ninth inning on Tuesday...Miguel Cabrera clubbed a three-run homer, powering the Tigers past the Royals... Luis Severino struck out 12 over seven innings of one-run ball against the White Sox, but had to settle for a no-decision after Dellin Betances blew a save in the ninth inning... Jose Abreu was the hero, delivering a two-out, two-run, walk-off single to beat the Yankees... George Springer launched his 23rd homer in a loss to the Athletics... Ryon Healy blasted a grand slam in that one, his 18th homer of the season, leading the A's to victory... Chris Young, hitting cleanup against an opposing left-hander, clubbed a three-run homer in a win over the Twins... Drew Pomeranz fanned seven over five shutout innings to defeat the Twins.





National League Quick Hits: Jae-gyun Hwang will be recalled by the Giants on Wednesday after he announced plans to use the opt-out clause in his deal if he wasn't called up to the big leagues by July 1... David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the Braves are still interested in acquiring a starter and have interest in Jose Quintana and Chris Archer... The Brewers designated Nick Franklin for assignment after slashing just .195/.258/.317 in 53 games... The Brewers activated Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar from the disabled list... Manuel Margot returned to the Padres after missing a month of action with a strained calf... Brandon Finnegan is heading back to the disabled list due to another shoulder injury... Corey Seager missed his fourth straight game due to his strained hamstring... Julio Urias underwent successful surgery to repair the left anterior capsule in his pitching shoulder... Yasiel Puig sat out Tuesday's game due to a sore knee and a sore hamstring... Robert Gsellman left Tuesday's start with a leg hamstring strain... Tyler Anderson will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will be sidelined for around four weeks... Jon Gray (foot) is set to rejoin the Rockies' rotation on Friday in Arizona... Michael Conforto (hand) was unavailable on Tuesday as he still cannot grip a bat without pain... Max Scherzer earned his ninth victory of the season with six innings of one-run ball against the Cubs... Travis Shaw belted his 16th homer of the season in a loss to the Reds... Adam Duvall clubbed one of four Reds' long balls in a win over the Brewers... DJ LeMahieu was lifted from Tuesday's game due to a right groin cramp... Kenta Maeda struck out six over seven shutout innings in a victory over the Angels...Carlos Martinez whiffed 10 over six innings of two-run baseball in a no-decision against the Phillies... Aaron Nola fanned nine over seven innings of two-run ball to earn a win there.