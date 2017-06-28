Notes: Oh No!

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

- I think the A’s made the right call in moving on from Stephen Vogt ; it’s something I had written about a couple of times previously after his down second half in 2016 and slow start. I’m not very optimistic that Bruce Maxwell will turn into a long-term regular, but he has an intriguing bat that led to a .310/.378/.516 line in 277 at-bats in Triple-A the last two years. He’s not a bad choice as a second catcher in mixed leagues.

- The Chad Pinder injury gave Oakland the excuse it needed to promote Franklin Barreto , even though Barreto is more projection than performance at this point. He was hitting .281/.326/.428 with a 92/17 K/BB ratio and four steals in nine tries in 309 plate appearances for Triple-A Nashville. It’s a solid line for a 21-year-old, but the nearly 40 percent spike in his strikeout rate from last year, when he fanned 94 times in 525 plate appearances, is rather scary. It’s doubtful that Barreto will prove useful in mixed leagues this year. Even if he can maintain that Triple-A line in the majors -- which is really optimistic -- he has a ways to go as a basestealer and he’s not in a great situation for runs and RBI in Oakland.

- Matt Bush rebounded from consecutive blown saves with a pair of tough saves in one-run games against the Yankees and Indians. At this point, I imagine Keone Kela gets the nod over Jose Leclerc if the Rangers need to make a change at closer. Bush seems safer than he did a few days ago, though.

- Just when it seemed like Rougned Odor had turned it around -- he hit .311 with four doubles and five homers in an 11-game span from June 4-17 -- he’s fallen into his deepest slump yet, hitting .081/.081/.081 in 37 at-bats over his last nine games. Maybe it’s time for that trip to the minors that could have happened a month ago. I’m still sure he’ll bust out at some point, but he might need a little break first.

- Huston Street has pitched two scoreless innings since coming off the disabled list for the Angels last week. Cam Bedrosian had one shaky appearance, but has otherwise been strong in four of five outings since returning from his injury. Still, it was Blake Parker and Yusmeiro Petit getting saves for the Angels against the Red Sox over the weekend. It sounds like Bud Norris (knee) could be ready to go on Friday, and he’ll probably be Mike Scioscia ’s preferred option in the closer’s role right away. Bedrosian is still worth owning in mixed leagues, though.

- It wasn’t the destination I expected, but Neftali Feliz picked one in Kansas City that could lead to fantasy relevance in the second half. It just happens to hinge on the Royals trading Kelvin Herrera . Joakim Soria is next in line for saves if anything happens to Herrera, but most every scenario that sees the Royals parting with Herrera also involves them sending Soria to a contender. The Royals are so close in the AL Central that a decision on whether to sell could go down the wire. There’s certainly no reason to grab Feliz now outside of deep AL-only leagues, but if he starts to get it back -- it should help that he’s in a ballpark that’s much better for his flyball tendencies -- then he could be a threat for saves down the stretch.

- As speculated on last week, Blake Snell is getting the call to replace Erasmo Ramirez in the Rays rotation on Wednesday. Snell probably isn’t going to be a particularly consistent pitcher this time around, but he is better than he showed while going 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA in eight starts before being sent down. He’ll be a spot starter in mixed leagues, and Wednesday’s matchup against the Pirates is a good one to try to take advantage of.

- Alex Colome suddenly losing it to the tune of seven runs allowed in three appearances was something the Rays didn’t see coming. It’s probably not going to be a long-term issue, but if Colome can’t bounce back next time out, the Rays are going to have to remove him from the closer’s role for a spell. Tommy Hunter could lead the committee replacing him.

- The Rays’ Adeiny Hechavarria acquisition will only have much in the way of fantasy ramifications if it results in less playing time for Brad Miller or Tim Beckham later on. There’s a scenario in which Matt Duff y , Miller and Beckham are all healthy at the same time, giving the Rays a very crowded infield, but there’s little reason to think it’ll happen anytime soon. Miller (groin) seems doubtful to return before the All-Star break, and Duffy (heel) is probably looking at August at best. If the Rays do get completely healthy, they can flip Hechavarria again, since he’ll have outlived his usefulness. In the meantime, he’ll provide them with solid defense and very little offense at short.

- Carlos Rodon (biceps) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Yankees. I wouldn’t want him active in mixed leagues for that one, but he should have some rest-of-season value. He struck out a batter an inning in his first two major league seasons, and his K:BB went from 2:1 as a rookie to 3:1 as a sophomore. Also important: the White Sox are a top-five team in defensive efficiency right now, a huge improvement over where they were when Rodon entered the league.

- Yoan Moncada struggled in his first couple of weeks back from a thumb injury, but he’s hit .382/.476/.647 in his last eight games for Triple-A Charlotte and is at a fine .287.388/.455 overall. If he can stay hot, maybe the White Sox will give him a callup at the beginning of the second half. Yolmer Sanchez has slowed down after a surprising first two months, so second base would seem to be up for grabs, and it’s still likely that the White Sox will trade Todd Frazier , opening up more playing time in the infield (though that will go to others, since Moncada hasn’t played anywhere other than second this year). It’s probably time to pick Moncada up in any mixed leagues in which he was dropped.

- The Bombers had to put Aaron Hicks (oblique) on the DL on Monday, and Starlin Castro (hamstring) followed on Tuesday. They did get Jacoby Ellsbury back to fill in for Hicks for the next few weeks. As a part-timer, Ellsbury didn’t figure to have any mixed-league value upon returning from his concussion, but that changes with Hicks sidelined. Tyler Wade was called up to help fill in for Castro after hitting .313/.390/.444 with 24 steals as a utilityman in Triple-A. He has a chance to be a perfectly solid second baseman in the majors, though the Yankees have been getting him experience all over the field. If he excels, he might get to take time away from Chase Headley once Castro returns. That’s a long shot, but mixed leaguers should keep an eye on him anyway; the speed and decent bat make him pretty interesting.

- I don’t believe the Yankees gained or lost much by having Tyler Austin replace Chris Carter at first base. Austin offers a somewhat better glove and some versatility. From an offensive standpoint, they boast similar skill sets, though I doubt Austin is capable of some of the same streaks we’ve seen from Carter in the past. Most likely, Carter would have gotten hot at some point, but he’s still a below average regular anyway. The Yankees can take a look at Austin now while waiting to see if Greg Bird sufficiently recovers from his leg injuries in the next few weeks. He’s a fringy option in mixed leagues, one best used when the Yankees are at home. If Austin stumbles along and Bird continues to struggle on the rehab front, there will be several first-base options available in trade next month.

At this point, I’d like to see d’Arnaud shipped to an AL team that would let him catch a couple of times per week, DH occasionally and maybe pick up another position; I’m not sure he’s still athletic enough for the outfield, but it’s been talked about as a possibility before. The A’s, Twins, White Sox, Angels and Rays would be some possible options.

D’Arnaud’s 2016 season was notable for his ridiculous total of 15 RBI in 251 at-bats. He slugged just .323 then after coming in at .485 in 239 at-bats in 2015. This year, his power has returned -- he has eight homers and a .444 slugging in 142 at-bats -- but he’s batting just .218 because of a .215 BABIP that ranks in the bottom 10 of the league. He should be doing better than that; his exit velocity is a tad better than the league average and significantly better than that of most of the guys at the bottom of the BABIP list ( Kyle Schwarber excepted). He’s also striking out at less than the league average, just as he has every year he’s been in the bigs. I still think there’s a major league hitter here, though not one who can stay healthy as a catcher for any length of time. His injury this year was a wrist bone bruise, and he was more productive before getting hurt last month than he has been since returning from the disabled list.

As the Mets move closer to selling, many of the usual suspects will have their names put out there next month: Jay Bruce , Curtis Granderson , Asdrubal Cabrera , Addison Reed , Lucas Duda , Jose Reyes (if anyone wants him), Neil Walker (if he can get healthy), Jerry Blevins . There is no shortage of candidates. One player who isn’t getting mentioned, but who seems due for a change of scenery, is Travis d’Arnaud. The Mets have gone back to d’Arnaud as their starting catcher this month, even though Rene Rivera has outperformed him offensively and defensively. At this point, they have nothing to lose in playing him, and it’s not like he’s been particularly bad.

National League notes

- Vogt made his way to Milwaukee, where he figures to play behind Manny Pina initially. I think Jett Bandy is probably a better all-around player than Vogt right now, but he was in a deep offensive slump after posting a 1.010 OPS in April (he had hit .151/.240/.247 in 93 at-bats since). Pina has been rather cold as well, though he’s doing better this month than in May. When the Brewers acquired Andrew Susac from the Giants in the Will Smith deal last July, they were hoping he’d be their starting catcher by now, but he’s been injured and unproductive in Triple-A. Miller Park is a far, far better home run environment for lefties than Oakland, so if Vogt can secure additional playing time, he has more fantasy upside now. Still, it’d be better for the Brewers if Pina stepped it up.

- Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar came off the DL on Tuesday, though Villar wasn’t included in the starting lineup for the game against the Reds. Villar will have to work his way back at second base and hope that Eric Sogard finally remembers he’s Eric Sogard. Hernan Perez can probably be dropped in mixed leagues now that the Brewers are healthier. He’s has resumed running again, notching five steals in the last three weeks after going nearly six weeks without one, but he’s not hitting enough to justify regular playing time. Even with the enhanced power, he has a 91 OPS+, which is right where he finished last year.

- Even though Jeurys Familia probably won’t be back before the trade deadline, I imagine we’ll see the Mets move Reed. He hasn’t quite matched last year’s 1.97 ERA, but 2.82 is still pretty solid and it comes with a 39/5 K/BB ratio in 38 1/3 innings. It’ll probably cost around $10 million per year to sign him in free agency, so it’s hard to imagine the Mets retaining him beyond 2017. If the Mets do trade Reed, Fernando Salas would likely be the favorite for saves, with the lefty Blevins also perhaps picking up the occasional opportunity. Ideally, Hansel Robles would have been the fallback, but he pitched himself back to Triple-A. Salas has a 5.88 ERA, in large part because of a .365 BABIP that’s over 80 points higher than his career average. He’s far from great, but he’s not any worse of a bet now than he was on Opening Day.

- I get why Cabrera, who demanded a trade last week was upset with the Mets, given that the team wasn’t keeping him up to date on its plans and moved him off his position in favor of an obviously inferior player in Jose Reyes. Still, sliding to second base now might actually help him in free agency this winter; he wasn’t getting another multiyear deal to play shortstop and it would help his stock if he could show he’s average at second. Cabrera will probably get that trade. It could well be to a team that would prefer him at second.

- From a stuff standpoint, Luis Castillo took about as big of a step forward this year as any pitching prospect in the high minors, and the Reds had him jump right from Double-A to the majors last week. I think he sticks around and proves decent, though maybe not quite mixed-league worthy. I do like him more as a streaming play than anyone else in the Reds’ rotation mix.

- Under normal circumstances, Seung-Hwan Oh’s third blown save Tuesday wouldn’t be worthy of mention here. However, the Cardinals are struggling and antsy, as evidenced by the move to fire their third-base coach earlier this month. Oh hasn’t been the same pitcher he was last year, and Tuesday’s outing was the fifth in eight appearances in which he gave up a run. On the other hand, Trevor Rosenthal, the Cardinals’ alternative in the ninth, gave up two runs in the same game and has a higher ERA than Oh (4.08 to 3.75). Rosenthal’s peripherals are a whole lot better, but I don’t believe the Cardinals have much to gain by moving Rosenthal to the ninth. Of course, they could figure they don’t have much to lose, either. Rosenthal is worth picking up in mixed leagues, just in case.

- Randal Grichuk’s return to the majors was a triumphant one, as he homered in his first two games back. It’s unclear at the moment whether Dexter Fowler’s DL stint due to his heel is going to be a 10-day thing or an extended absence. If Fowler is back next week, then it’s going to be Grichuk, Tommy Pham and Stephen Piscotty for two lineup spots every day, seemingly rendering them all useless in mixed leagues. As is, though, I think they’re all worth using while Fowler is out.

- Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed is apparently DL bound because of a hand fracture suffered when Rosenthal drilled him Tuesday. That finally opens the door for Ketel Marte, who has hit .342/.395/.521 for Triple-A Reno. The Diamondbacks had been using him some in center of late, giving the team another potential alternative to sub in for A.J. Pollock, but Marte will likely play short in the majors, with Chris Owings spending more time in the outfield. I don’t think Marte will be a big mixed-league asset -- it’d help if he were a better basestealer -- but he might be of some use for at least a couple of weeks.

- With no sign yet of an impending return for Koda Glover (back), the Nationals added Francisco Rodriguez on a minor league contract on Tuesday. It is worth a try, but Rodriguez’s velocity has been down, allowing hitters to better lay off the changeup that’s gotten him so many of his outs in recent years. A somewhat more interesting option arose for the club when Jason Grilli was DFA’d by the Blue Jays; Grilli had a brutal 6.97 ERA after giving up nine homers in 20 2/3 innings. Still, his velocity hasn’t changed much and he had struck out 23 batters. Also important for him is that Nats Park and the NL East aren’t as homer friendly as the Rogers Centre and the AL East. I think Grilli might be an adequate stopgap in the ninth if the Nationals bring him in. Still, it’s only a matter of time before the Nationals trade for a closer.

- Kenta Maeda was doing just fine before the Dodgers’ sent him to the pen, so it was no big surprise that he blanked the Angels for seven innings in his return to the rotation Tuesday. He’s a perfectly viable fifth or sixth starter in mixed leagues.

- In the midst of a breakthrough campaign in Triple-A, Ryder Jones was promoted by the Giants to help out at third base over the weekend. Jones finished with OPSs of .690 in high-A in 2015 and .688 in Double-A last year, but he was at .299/.390/.553 in 53 games for Sacramento at the time of the move. That might him worth the look, but I’m skeptical it’ll work out. It won’t help matters that his defense at third base is pretty rough. He’ll probably show adequate power, but everything else will be an issue. Most likely, he’ll be sent right back down when Eduardo Nunez comes off the DL.

- Jones was initially picked over Korean import Jae-Gyun Hwang, who was hitting .287/.331/.466 for Sacramento. However, with Hwang set to exercise a July 1 opt out in his contract, the Giants revealed that they will call him up prior to Wednesday’s game. The 29-year-old Hwang wasn’t highly sought after by U.S. clubs after hitting .335/.394/.570 with 27 homers for Lotte in Korea last year. That was something of an out-of-character offensive season from him, and he doesn’t have a great defensive reputation at third base. He hasn’t been bad in Triple-A this year, but six homers in 251 at-bats isn’t particularly inspiring, given that power was supposed to be one of his calling cards. He’ll probably back up Nunez and be a pinch-hitter for the Giants. They do have the option of using Nunez elsewhere, but since Austin Slater is playing well in left, there are fewer outfield at-bats available than their used to be.

- Manuel Margot returned for the Padres on Tuesday, but Franchy Cordero got to stick around for now, as Chase d’Arnaud was placed on the paternity list. Cordero has impressed with his athleticism, but he’s currently 0-for-22 with 16 strikeouts in his last seven games and he’s just 1-for-2 stealing bases in 26 games since his callup. More Triple-A time is warranted in his case, and I imagine he’ll get it before long.