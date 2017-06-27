MLB Power Rankings: Week 13

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Houston is a juggernaut now, but it wasn’t always that way. A handful of years ago, the Astros were the ones constructing their future empire brick-by-brick, staking their hopes to top draft picks including George Springer, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman. They were also waiting for Jose Altuve, now a perennial MVP candidate, to blossom into the paradigm-shifting star that he’s become.

This process of gradually rebuilding isn’t a foolproof method in returning a team to relevancy. There are more than a few examples of bad teams that stayed bad either by crummy luck, questionable decision-making or squandering their various assets. Even the Astros haven’t guessed right all of the time. 2013 first overall pick Mark Appel never panned out and was eventually shipped to Philadelphia in a trade that brought closer Ken Giles to Houston. Despite his pedigree, the highly-touted Appel has yet to appear in the major leagues. The Astros also whiffed in 2014 when Brady Aiken became the first No. 1 pick in over 30 years not to sign a contract. He entered the draft again in 2015 and is now property of the Cleveland Indians.

I say all of this because the Athletics, a franchise known for its groundbreaking “Moneyball” approach to player evaluation, appear to be heading down a similar path. Now I’m not saying the A’s are going to take the league by storm like Houston has, but Oakland certainly has a wealth of young talent and it’s finally on display. In recent weeks, the A’s have replaced veterans like Stephen Vogt and Trevor Plouffe in favor of emerging stars such as Franklin Barreto, Matt Chapman, Bruce Maxwell and Matt Olson. The A’s aren’t going anywhere this season—even after sweeping the White Sox they’re still eight games under .500. But Saturday's victory gave us a window into their future as the A’s became only the second team ever and the first in over 100 years to have three players hit their first career homer in the same game.

After seeing the Philadelphia 76ers’ lengthy “Process” come to its fruition with the addition of Markelle Fultz last week (though the Silva brothers would have preferred Chaminade Prep alum Jayson Tatum), hope is in the air. Maybe someday in the not-so-distant future, the A’s will have a similar rebirth. Onto the Power Rankings …

1. Houston Astros

Record: 52-25

Last Week: 1

Lance McCullers’ return from the disabled list was a good one. He struck out eight over five innings of one-run ball Saturday in a win over the Mariners. Mike Fiers has impressed during his five-game unbeaten streak, compiling a dominant 1.72 ERA during that span. You can never keep the Astros down for long. After going through a 4-8 dry spell earlier this month, the ‘Stros have stormed back by winning six of their last seven.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 51-27

Last Week: 3

Fun hypothetical—if you could build your team around one player, who would it be: Cody Bellinger or Aaron Judge? Judge hits for a higher average but give me Bellinger—he’s three years younger and already a plus defender at first base. Oh the highs and lows of Major League Baseball. A week ago Corey Seager crushed three homers in a 12-0 win over the Mets. Now he’s out with a strained hamstring, though the Dodgers are optimistic he’ll avoid the disabled list.

3. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 49-28

Last Week: 6

The Diamondbacks keep on climbing. David Peralta had to build back our trust after last year’s disappointment (.251 AVG in 48 games) but he’s bounced back by hitting .325 this year including .361 in 72 June at-bats. Zack Godley tamed the beast known as Coors Field last Thursday, limiting the mighty Rockies to four hits and three runs over seven impressive innings. He holds a stellar 2.53 ERA in his nine starts this year.

4. Washington Nationals

Record: 45-31

Last Week: 4

Francisco Rodriguez obviously boasts an impressive track record—only three pitchers in major league history have recorded more saves. But after pitching to a lousy 7.82 ERA in 28 games for Detroit earlier this year, I’m not sure K-Rod’s the answer to Washington’s chronic bullpen woes. Max Scherzer came painfully close to his third career no-hitter Wednesday in a game he eventually lost. Meanwhile Michael Taylor has as many homers this month (seven) as he did all of last season. Say what you will about the Nats, but at least they’re never boring.

5. Colorado Rockies

Record: 47-32

Last Week: 2

It’s been a tough month for Antonio Senzatela. So far he’s posted an ugly 8.86 ERA and I think I may know the culprit—three of his four outings have come at the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field. Jeff Hoffman also got Coors’d on Wednesday, surrendering nine runs to the D’Backs for his first loss of the season. Apparently rookie outfielder Raimel Tapia talks to his bat like a raving lunatic. They say communication is the hallmark to any good relationship, though I’m not sure if that applies to inanimate objects.

6. New York Yankees

Record: 41-33

Last Week: 5

The post-Mark Teixeira Yankees haven’t quite figured out what to do at first base. Greg Bird was off to a brutal start before his ankle injury (he’s still rehabbing) and Chris Carter was just designated for assignment. Now the first-base torch has been handed to Tyler Austin, who was hitting .316 in the minors before his call-up. Masahiro Tanaka (8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 9 Ks) was sensational on Friday night but unfortunately so was his opponent, Yu Darvish (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 10 Ks). The right-hander has now gone 50 calendar days since his last victory.

7. Boston Red Sox

Record: 42-34

Last Week: 7

Boston signed Doug Fister and Jhonny Peralta last week, bringing Dave Dombrowski one step closer to his life’s ambition of reassembling the 2013 Detroit Tigers. The Red Sox are in dire straits at third base but if his time with St. Louis earlier this year meant anything, I’d say Peralta’s tank is close to empty. Jackie Bradley is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, but lately he’s let his bat do the talking. JBJ has hit a robust .329 with four homers over 85 June at-bats. Want to see John Farrell go ballistic? Of course you do.

8. Cleveland Indians

Record: 40-35

Last Week: 8

The Indians changed their bullpen dynamic last year by using their best reliever—Andrew Miller—in any and all situations. That experiment was fun while it lasted. Now he’s back pitching the ninth inning and that seems like the smart move. Miller pitched an exhausting 93 2/3 innings between the playoffs and regular season last year and could probably use a reprieve. Josh Tomlin has to be running out of chances. Opponents have hit .321 against him with 15 homers this year. At least he isn’t walking many guys (nine free passes in 81 1/3 innings)

9. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 41-37

Last Week: 9

Zach Davies leads the Brewers with eight victories this year. I don’t want to say it’s all been luck—but sort of. His ERA is hovering around five and only 11 starters in MLB have received more run support. No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Eric Sogard is indeed hitting leadoff and starting at second base for a first-place team in the year 2017. Oh, and he’s slashing an incredible .353/.462/.529 in 119 at-bats. Probably should have led with that, huh? Props to Nick Franklin, who accomplished the rare feat of being ejected from a game he wasn’t playing in.

10. Chicago Cubs

Record: 39-37

Last Week: 10

Kyle Schwarber is headed to Triple-A (for full Schwarber analysis, read my latest Dose), which is obviously a supreme bummer. But is it really all his fault? As one of my commenters pointed out on Friday, manager Joe Maddon never found the right place to put him in the lineup. On the bright side, Mike Montgomery has made a seamless transition to the starting rotation, compiling a spiffy 1.06 ERA in his three starts. He’s been filling in for Kyle Hendricks, who could be out until the All-Star break.

11. Minnesota Twins

Record: 39-35

Last Week: 12

A week after being swept at home by the Indians, the Twins returned the favor by sweeping the Tribe in Cleveland. New contributors are always coming out of the woodwork in Minnesota. This month the spotlight has been on Eddie Rosario. Five of his 10 homers this year have come in June. Ervin Santana picked up his 10th victory on Sunday, putting him one behind AL leader Jason Vargas. Those two are set to square off Friday in Kansas City.

12. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 40-38

Last Week: 11

Who could have guessed that the low-budget Rays would be buyers? Monday the Rays acquired Adeiny Hechavarria from the Marlins and the plan is to install him as their everyday shortstop. That will push former first overall pick Tim Beckham to second base. Blake Snell is also on his way to Tampa after a brief spell in the minors. The left-hander produced a nifty 3.54 ERA as a rookie in 2016 but was winless with a 4.71 ERA in eight starts before his demotion earlier this year.

13. Texas Rangers

Record: 38-38

Last Week: 13

How’s this for efficiency? Robinson Chirinos has homered once every 9.5 at-bats this year. That’s better than MVP front-runner Aaron Judge (10 at-bats per home run). Speaking of home runs, Carlos Gomez has six of them in 10 games since coming off the disabled list. Cole Hamels also returned from the DL, but perhaps he came back too soon. The former World Series MVP was lit up for seven runs in only 4 1/3 innings Monday against Cleveland.

14. Kansas City Royals

Record: 37-37

Last Week: 17

New team, new Neftali Feliz? That’s what the Royals are hoping for. His last stop in Milwaukee wasn’t pretty (6.00 ERA in 27 innings this year). Salvador Perez blew out the Red Sox’s candles with a go-ahead grand slam in Wednesday’s 6-4 victory. He leads all big league catchers in home runs (15) and RBI (43). By contrast, shortstop Alcides Escobar owns a .230 on base percentage this year. That ranks dead-last among qualified hitters.

15. Seattle Mariners

Record: 39-39

Last Week: 19

You want to talk hot streaks? Ben Gamel can’t even spell the word “out” right now. The 25-year-old has hit a preposterous .394 this month while boosting his season average from an already solid .307 to a downright frightening .346. Felix Hernandez has lost a few ticks on his fastball, but he still looked sharp Friday in a win over the Astros (6 IP, 3 ER, 6 Ks). That was his first start in almost two months following a lengthy rehab from shoulder bursitis.

16. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 41-39

Last Week: 16

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Traded by the Orioles (who could sure use a starting pitcher right about now) in April for a player to be named later, Parker Bridwell has been a rock for the Angels, producing a marvelous 2.95 ERA in his four outings (three starts) this year. He’s been filling in for Matt Shoemaker, who is still nursing a strained forearm. Cam Bedrosian was expected to take over the ninth inning with Bud Norris out but instead the Angels have gone with a committee featuring David Hernandez, Blake Parker and Yusmeiro Petit. Norris should return when first eligible on June 30.

17. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 36-39

Last Week: 14

Marco Estrada has had an odd season. He ranks fourth in the American League in strikeouts but has struggled to a dismal 10.03 ERA during his five-start winless streak. The Jays’ offense hasn’t done much to help him, averaging a weak 2.6 runs per game during that span. Meanwhile Justin Smoak has boosted his All-Star credentials with another great month, hitting .363 with eight homers over 80 June at-bats. He’s already matched his career-high of 20 round-trippers with 87 games still to play.

18. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 37-38

Last Week: 15

The streak is over! The Orioles run of 20 straight games allowing five runs or more (is there anything the baseball record books don’t keep track of?) mercifully came to an end when Baltimore limited the Rays to three runs on Saturday. Despite what has been a disastrous two-month stretch, the O’s have to be pleased with Trey Mancini’s development. The 25-year-old rookie has been a pest this month, slashing .365/.407/.706 with seven homers over 85 June at-bats. If he had enough at-bats to qualify (he’s getting close), Mancini’s .321 average would be fifth-highest in the American League.

19. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 35-41

Last Week: 23

Gerrit Cole was lousy early in the year but he’s flipped the switch by producing a brilliant 1.35 ERA during his three-game winning streak. What a turnaround for Andrew McCutchen. He’s had a monster June, batting .380 with six homers this month while upping his season average from .223 to .268. McCutchen is on pace for 30 long balls this year, which would be his most since 2012. The 30-year-old is an obvious trade target, but why would the Bucs shop him when they’re only five games out of first in the NL Central?

20. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 35-40

Last Week: 20

Yadier Molina’s $60 million extension seemed like a head-scratcher at the time, but he’s currently on an 11-game hitting streak and had a 16-gamer earlier this year. Seung Hwan Oh has looked noticeably off-kilter this month, limping to a 5.40 ERA over June outings. Randal Grichuk is back after a three-week detour in the minor leagues. He’s gone 4-for-10 with two homers and four RBI since rejoining the Cardinals on Sunday.

21. Atlanta Braves

Record: 36-39

Last Week: 26

June was all about The Freeze. July will be about Freddie Freeman’s surprising transition to third base. It’s a bold move to be sure but when has Freddie ever led us astray? Ender Inciarte has been en fuego this month, batting .356 since June 1 including .412 during his current eight-game hitting streak. Hartford Hawks legend Sean Newcomb has also been rolling. He’s cruised to a 1.96 ERA over his first three starts, though Atlanta has averaged just two runs per game during that span.

22. Detroit Tigers

Record: 33-42

Last Week: 18

The Tigers are fading fast. They barely beat the Padres to halt an eight-game losing streak on Sunday. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer has lost five of his last six starts. In those five losses, the Tigers have averaged a mere 1.2 runs per game. At least Ian Kinsler is beginning to show signs of life. He’s notched four homers and three steals over his last 10 games.

23. New York Mets

Record: 34-41

Last Week: 22

The Mets pulled a fast one on Asdrubal Cabrera by moving him from shortstop to second base upon his return from the disabled list. Cabrera was so offended by the move that he asked for a trade. Despite his objections, Cabrera has hit an even .500 (7-for-14) since his move to second. Since bottoming out against Texas on June 6 (4 IP, 10 H, 8 R), Jacob deGrom has been lights out with three wins and a 0.72 ERA.

24. Chicago White Sox

Record: 32-43

Last Week: 21

Matt Davidson has already hammered seven homers this month, though he’s also fanned 35 times in 80 at-bats. Jose Quintana must feel weird getting all this run support. The White Sox combined for 22 runs over Quintana’s first 13 starts this year. Over his last two, they’ve put up 20. Ejections are becoming less frequent now that we have instant replay to settle arguments. But White Sox skipper Rick Renteria will not be denied. Keep fighting the good fight, Rick.

25. Miami Marlins

Record: 34-40

Last Week: 24

Giancarlo Stanton has worked hard to shed his injury-prone label by appearing in all but one game this season. He’ll be ready to defend his crown in next month’s Home Run Derby, hopefully against fellow baseball goliath Aaron Judge. Jose Urena silenced the Cubs over six shutout innings on Friday. He’s been unstoppable over his last three starts, contributing a devastating 1.50 ERA during that span. Friday extended his unbeaten streak to seven starts.

26. Oakland Athletics

Record: 34-42

Last Week: 25

Scouts have been lining up to see trade candidate Sonny Gray. They must have liked what they saw Sunday against the White Sox. Gray turned in one of his best starts of the year in the victory, holding Chicago to four hits and one run over seven standout innings. Marcus Semien began a rehab assignment on Friday and should be nearing a return following a two-month recovery from wrist surgery. Meanwhile Adam Rosales continues to be the fastest home-run trotter in the game. Call him the anti-Puig.

27. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 31-44

Last Week: 27

Homer Bailey’s return from Tommy John surgery, well it wasn’t great. Okay, it was awful. The Nats annihilated the Christian Bale lookalike, pounding him for eight runs (all earned) over 1 2/3 innings. He’ll take a 43.20 ERA into his next start Thursday against Milwaukee. Even with the Reds sinking further into the depths of mediocrity, Scooter Gennett continues to shine. He’s swatted four homers over his last eight games, giving him eight for the month of June. That’s the most he’s ever had in a single month.

28. San Diego Padres

Record: 31-45

Last Week: 29

Opening Day starter Jhoulys Chacin has been surprisingly competent for the Padres, producing three straight quality starts. He’s logged a 2.70 ERA during that span. The fact that the Padres are having their best month offensively and are still hitting just .238 in June (last in the majors) should tell you all you need to know about where this club stands.

29. San Francisco Giants

Record: 28-51

Last Week: 28

The Giants have lost 51 games this year. Last season their 51st loss didn’t come until August 14. Things have gotten so bleak that the Giants are starting to miss Angel Pagan, who everyone hated. Ryder Jones has been called up to replace Eduardo Nunez, who is out with a hamstring injury. Let’s hope it goes better than Christian Arroyo’s trial run earlier this year. Buster Posey’s home runs are becoming dangerous. I’m half-expecting him to fall in quick sand the next time he hits one.

30. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 24-51

Last Week: 30

According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Phillies have lost 19 one-run games this year. So at least they’re not getting blown out. Philadelphia can’t seem to get out of its own way, but that hasn’t stopped Howie Kendrick from breaking out. He’s hit a masterful .545 during his six-game hitting streak while lifting his season average from .317 to .361. The Phillies are on pace to win 52 games this year. That would be the fewest by any team since the 2013 Astros, who finished 51-111.

Biggest Jump: Braves 5

Biggest Drop: Tigers 4