Hot Hitter Rundown

Monday, June 26, 2017

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from June 19-25.

Catcher

Mike Zunino has been fantasy’s No. 1 catcher three out of the last four weeks, and he was the No. 8 catcher that other week. In other words, it’s been quite a run for the 26-year-old, former No. 3 overall pick. Mariners manager Scott Servais has mostly kept Zunino at or near the bottom of the lineup throughout that hot streak, although he did bat sixth on Sunday. It’s only the second time this season he’s hit that high in the order … Yasmani Grandal’s production had been on a downturn of late prior to his nice showing this past week. He was up-and-down during last year’s big season, too. If he stays healthy, the numbers will be there … Martin Maldonado is certainly known as a defensive catcher, but he’s quietly had a nice offensive season in 2017 in his first opportunity at a full-time role. He had his first career two-homer game this past week … If it seems like Robinson Chirinos has been on this list more often than Jonathan Lucroy this season… it’s because he has. Chirinos’ .923 OPS is 234 points higher than Lucroy’s .689 mark, and he has more home runs (10 to four) and RBI (23 to 19) despite receiving 116 fewer plate appearances. Needless to say, it’s been frustrating for Lucroy owners …

First Base

Paul Goldschmidt has not only been the top-scoring fantasy first baseman this season, he’s been the No. 1 overall hitter in fantasy. The Diamondbacks’ slugger is on pace for 38 home runs, 139 RBI, 145 runs and 28 stolen bases. His 1.053 OPS trails only Aaron Judge … Brandon Belt could be in the midst of a big season if he had some more BABIP luck and a better supporting cast around him. Belt’s hard-hit rate has been fine, his walk rate is up again as it was last year and his strikeout rate is right in line with his career mark, but his .264 BABIP is 70 points lower than his career .334 BABIP … Eric Hosmer batted an ugly .225/.281/.292 with just one home run in April, as he was looking like he might blow his chance at a big payday in his walk year. However, like the Royals as a whole, he’s really come on strong. Since May 1, the first baseman is hitting .339/.394/.547 with eight of his nine longballs. That said, Hosmer is hitting fewer balls than ever in the air, and his current hard-hit rate would be easily his lowest since his rookie season. He’s on pace for an even 20 home runs, but I’d probably take the under on that … Power was the question mark with Josh Bell coming into the season, but he’s quieted those doubters with 14 bombs over his first 285 plate appearances. Unfortunately, his hard-hit rate has been pedestrian and his BABIP only .245, which has led to a lowly .233 average …

Second Base

Ian Kinsler had a stretch with homers in three straight games last week and, perhaps even more importantly, has already stolen five bases without being caught this month. That’s big for a guy who came back from hamstring issues and who, at 35, is apparently still interested in helping fantasy owners out in the speed department. Even with the missed time due to injury, Kinsler is on pace for 17 dingers and 13 steals … Zack Cozart’s quad injury opened up more playing time for Scooter Gennett, and Mr. Four Home runs has belted four more taters over his last seven contests. Cozart might return this week, and Gennett might have to wait for him to be traded before he has a chance at a regular job again. In the meantime, though, hitting second ahead of Joey Votto is a pretty good spot to be … Josh Harrison has consistently hit for average the last four seasons with his high contact rate, but he’s back to hitting for some power this year as he did in 2014. Not coincidentally, his flyball and hard-hit rates mirror his 2014 numbers after both were down in 2015 and 2016. I wonder if the Pirates might try to capitalize on Harrison’s nice bounce-back season and try to trade him. He’s often been the subject of trade rumors in the past …

Third Base

His hamstring injury is keeping him from qualifying for the batting title for the time being, but Justin Turner looks well on his way to capturing his first National League batting crown with his absurd .393 average. As my pal Patrick Daugherty (AKA @RotoPat) noted last week, it’s hard to remember a time when Turner wasn’t the best player in baseball. Hyperbole aside, Turner’s batting mark has never been lower than .343 at any point this season … Adrian Beltre bounced back in the power department last season in a big way with a 32-homer campaign. He’s had a little trouble getting the power stick going so far this year with just three bombs over his first 94 plate appearances, but two of them came this past week. Beltre is 38, so I’m not sure how many two-homer weeks we can count on going forward, but we certainly can’t count him out. His current hard-hit rate would be his highest since 2010 … In 12 games since being moved to the No. 3 spot in the Indians’ order following Michael Brantley’s (ankle) injury, Jose Ramirez is batting an utterly ridiculous .490/.527/.941 with three homers and a whopping 15 extra-base hits. Brantley was activated Monday but wasn’t in the lineup. Given that he’s homerless and has a .716 OPS since May 1, I wouldn’t be surprised if Ramirez stays in the No. 3 spot and Brantley moves down lower in the order … He had a nice little power binge the last couple weeks of May, but we’re still waiting on Alex Bregman to go on a nice sustained run. That said, while the overall batting line has been a disappointment, Bregman is on pace for a solid 17 longballs and 13 steals …

Shortstop

Corey Seager managed to easily finish at the top of this list even though he missed a couple games over the weekend with a hamstring injury. That tends to happen when you put up a three-homer, six-RBI game. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year has been a relative disappointment from a counting stats perspective this season, as he’s “only” on pace for 25 dingers and 82 RBI even after last Tuesday’s monster showing. But, Seager’s .908 OPS is 31 points higher than last year’s mark, and he’s nearly doubled his walk rate this year, helping him toward a 118-runs scored pace … Addison Russell has picked a good time to get going at the plate, as he’s batted cleanup in each of his last five starts. He’s sporting a 1.083 OPS with four homers and 10 RBI over his last 13 contests. Unfortunately, he’s also been a little banged up with a sprained ankle and also a shoulder issue that’s been a recurring ailment. At the moment, however, it doesn’t appear the shoulder malady is a big deal … Chris Owings is currently riding an 11-game hitting streak (although his average has actually gone down over that stretch) during which he’s slugged a couple homers and stolen a base. The 25-year-old already has a new career high with his nine bombs and 10 pilfers could be headed toward a 20/20 campaign … Orlando Arcia’s OPS has shot up nearly 100 points over his last 35 games, during which time he’s hit .328/.361/.432 with a homer and four stolen bases. Four of his five steals have come over his last 17 contests …

Outfield

Michael Taylor had a fantastic week but still couldn’t sniff Cody Bellinger and the absurd run the rookie is on. Bellinger slugged two more home runs on Sunday and has now hit 12 over the boards and driven in 24 runs over his last 15 games. The Dodgers rookie has hit four more longballs than anyone else in the NL and trails only Aaron Judge for the major league lead. Did I mention that Bellinger wasn’t called up until April 25? … Speaking of Taylor, he certainly can’t make up for the loss of Adam Eaton (knee) with his free-swinging, low-OBP ways. But, at least from a fantasy perspective he’s been awfully good, putting up a .293/.325/.564 line with 11 homers, 29 RBI and seven steals over 49 games since Eaton went down. The average is certainly a mirage, but Taylor has always intrigued with his power/speed combo … Carlos Gomez has been on fire since returning from the disabled list, posting a 1.204 OPS with six home runs and 16 RBI over nine games. That’s after he had just four longballs over 38 contests before going on the DL. Gomez’s 30 percent strikeout rate last season was easily a career high, and he’s right there this season with a 29.9 percent rate. But, while that’s going to lead to cold streaks and a low average, Gomez is showing that he’s still a viable power/speed threat at 31 years of age … Mets manager Terry Collins confirmed one week ago that Curtis Granderson will be the team’s fourth outfielder going forward when everyone is healthy. Since then, Granderson has gone 10-for-22 with three home runs while batting leadoff each of the last five games. The veteran outfielder has actually been terrific dating back to May 1 with a .297/.408/.595 line with nine homers and three steals. His overall numbers just continue to be weighed down by his embarrassing .395 OPS in April …