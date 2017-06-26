Top 10 Prospects: June 26

Monday, June 26, 2017

Here’s a look at the updated top 10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 61 G, .289/.391/.456, 49 R, 7 2B, 3 3B, 9 HR, 27 RBI, 42 BB, 76 K, 15 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



For the month of June, Yoan Moncada is hitting .244/.370/.403. That’s not great. Since June 13, however, Moncada is hitting .378/.500/.622. That is. Moncada also picked up a couple of steals this week, so it appears they’re starting to let him run more. That could be a good sign that they want those wheels working when he gets a call-up. That call-up should be soon, as there’s nothing left to prove at the Triple-A level.



2. Amed Rosario, SS New York Mets

2017 stats: 72 G, .320/.363/.475, 43 R, 15 2B, 5 3B, 7 HR, 48 RBI, 18 BB, 52K, 13 SB at Triple-A Las Vegas.



I preface this by saying there’s no reason he’s not a Met right now, or rather no good baseball reason, but Rosario hasn’t been great in the month of June. He’s hitting .256/.306/403 since the first of the month, and while that’s not terrible, it’s not exactly tearing the cover off the ball in friendly confines, either. If this is Rosario at his worst, however, that’s pretty darn good. Here’s hoping the Mets realize that, change their mind and get this bat in the big league soon. We would all appreciate it.



3. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 66 G, .272/.323/.424, 43 R, 15 2B, 6 3B, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 20 BB, 59 K, 18 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



This is the Albies we’ve been looking for most of the 2017 season. He’s picked up hits in 10 of his last 11 games, and four of those games were of the multi-hit variety. He looks fully recovered after missing a week and a half with an injury, and he’s showing why so many think he’s the best second base prospect in baseball, and yes, that includes Moncada. Albies is right back on track for a debut in 2017.





4. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

2017 stats: 69 G, .303/.400/.594, 53 R, 79 H, 19 2B, 3 3B, 17 HR, 60 RBI, 42 BB, 45 K, 2 SB at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.



The curse is broken. Maybe. Either way, Hoskins was exceptional this week, hitting .500/.593/.864 with two homers and two doubles. He also walked five times, if that’s something that interests you. Hoskins has done nothing but hit for over a year and a half, and he’s proved that the Reading numbers weren’t a fluke. If anything, he’s underrated, so maybe you should start finding a way to get him on your dynasty roster.



5. Clint Frazier, OF, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 69 G, .254/.344/.480, 43 R, 18 2B, 12 HR, 41 RBI, 36 BB, 64 K at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Frazier started the month off on a power surge, but has hit “only” one homer in the past two weeks, and slugged just .360 in the timeframe. That’s not reprehensible by any stretch of the word, but Frazier’s power is a big part of the selling point here, so it would be nice to see a little more pop to end the month. There has been some talk that Frazier could be moved for a piece at the deadline, and if he were to be moved, he could rise up these rankings, especially if he goes to a team that has room for him in the outfield.



6. Chance Adams, RHP, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 14 G, 1.65 ERA, 81.2 IP, 47 H, 5 HR, 32 BB, 84 K at Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



With Torres now out for the year, his replacement on the list is Adams. While he doesn’t have Torres’ upside -- no one but Moncada does -- he offers plenty of potential as a hurler with three pitches that can miss bats. His fastball gets into the high 90s, and his slider and change are both above-average pitches. Add in the ability to throw those pitches for strikes and great feel for all of his pitches, and you get a hurler who can miss bats and limit the self-inflicted damage. Expect the Yankees to give him a chance to pitch before the end of the summer.



7. Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2017 stats: 15 GS, 4.43 ERA, 81.1 IP, 85 H, 22 BB, 103 K at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.



Not only did Honeywell struggle in his two starts (nine runs in eight innings of work), he also struggled to throw strikes, walking seven in that timeframe. Considering he had only 15 walks coming into those efforts, that’s either worrisome or just regression to the mean. I’ll go with the latter, but only because we’re optimists. Honeywell certainly has the stuff to be successful, but he’s going to have to pitch better before he’s going to get a chance to pitch with Tampa Bay, because that’s how this works.



8. Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 14 G, 4.95 ERA, 72.2 IP, 66 H, 37 BB, 75 K at Triple-A Charlotte.



Last week we mentioned that Giolito was pitching better -- and he still is -- but still offering moments of frustration, which he’s still doing. Giolito has walked eight batters in his last two starts, and he’s given up six runs in the process. He’s also struck out 10, but that’s just too much self-inflicted damage. The stuff is back, the command still has a way to go before he’s pitching in Chicago.



9. Dominic Smith, 1B, New York Mets

2017 stats: 76 G, .320/.371/.472, 42 R, 20 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 45 RB, 23 BB, 56 SO at Triple-A Las Vegas.



Smith currently has an 11-game hitting streak, and he’s hitting .350/.400/.500 during that time. He’s better with his hitting talent, but it’s not like he’s bereft of power, as seen in the 28 extra-base hits he’s picked up this year. The Mets are a borderline disaster -- compared to expectations, anyway -- and it would behoove them to see what they have in Smith before the end of the year. If or when they make that call, you should give him a shot. He can hit.



10. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 stats: 64 G, .248/.313/.558, 43 R, 16 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 35 RBI, 23 BB, 47 K, 10 SB at Triple-A Indianapolis.



Ranking Meadows is entirely too difficult at this point. This should be a slam dunk considering the talent he possesses. Unfortunately, it’s not, partially because Meadows has been lethargic in June, and he’s going to miss time with a hamstring issue. We’re just repeating ourselves at this point, but Meadows has the skillset to be an excellent fantasy baseball player, but he just hasn’t put it together. Here’s hoping he pulls an Ozzie Albies and figures things out when he’s back from the disabled list, because there’s a great opportunity here if and when he does.



Also considered: Christian Arroyo, 3B, San Francisco Giants; Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Sam Travis, 1B, Boston Red Sox