Dose: Bellinger Keeps Blasting

Cody Bellinger entered the season as a top prospect who was expected to debut with the Dodgers at some point during the 2017 season.

Near the end of spring training and into the minor league campaign, he began taking reps in the outfield with the idea that the added flexibility might afford him a chance with the big league club sooner rather than later.

He didn't make his Dodgers' debut until April 25, going 1-for-3 with a walk against the Giants. In his fifth big league game, Bellinger swatted his first two major league home runs, one of which was part of three consecutive homers in the bottom of the ninth inning that led to a victory over the Phillies.

Still, Bellinger wasn't expected to be long for the big league roster. Dodgers' skipper Dave Roberts came out after that two-homer performance and confirmed to the media that Bellinger would be sent back to Triple-A six days later once Joc Pederson returned from the disabled list.

Bellinger responded by delivering multi-hit efforts in each of his next two games, including a three-RBI effort against the Giants. After that, Roberts seemed to change his tune and said that Bellinger had "done everything he can" to stick in the big leagues.

Finally on May 5, Bellinger's outlook got a major boost when it was announced that Adrian Gonzalez was heading to the disabled list. The sweet-swinging 21-year-old would have a chance to serve as the club's everyday first baseman. Bellinger went out that night and delivered another multi-homer game, going 3-for-5 with four RBI in a win over the Padres. The following night, he homered again and plated five. He hasn't slowed down since.

Bellinger's rampage continued on Sunday against the Rockies, going 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and four RBI in a lopsided victory over the Rockies.

In just two short months, he is already the only rookie in Dodgers' history to have six multi-homer games in a single season. Mike Piazza was the previous holder of that record with five. The Dodgers' club record for multi-homer games in a season is seven (Duke Snider in 1956 and Adrian Beltre in 2004). That record doesn't look safe.

He's also the fastest player in MLB history to have six multi-homer games, accomplishing the feat in his first 57 contests.

Bellinger is now hitting .274/.342/.679 with a National League-leading 24 homers and 55 RBI in his first 57 games. He has also swiped five bases for good measure.

Set aside the Rookie of the Year discussion, because he may have already wrapped that one up. If the Dodgers keep winning at this pace and Bellinger keeps mashing the ball, he'll be in the conversation for National League MVP as well.

Also important to note in this one, Kenley Jansen walked Nolan Arenado in the ninth inning. That's the first walk that the right-hander has issued this season. It's June 25. Let that sink in for a second.

Before the walk, Jansen had struck out 51 batters on the season. He had a 51/0 K/BB ratio. That's absurd. It's also an MLB record for most strikeouts to begin a season without issuing a walk, obviously.

Think about this one for a second. Jansen has struck out 51 batters this season. He has thrown a ball outside of the strike zone to just 38 hitters all year. That's insane.

Jansen also got it done with the stick on Sunday, blasting an RBI double in the eighth inning. It's the first RBI of Jansen's career and he's now hitting .429 (3-for-7) for his career.

Also of note, the Dodgers scored five runs on wild pitches in this ballgame. That's the most runs scored via wild pitch of any game dating back to 1920. Dodgers' starter Brandon McCarthy also had a case of the yips in this one, and the two sides combined to uncork eight total wild pitches, the most of any big league game since 1913.

From a team perspective, the Dodgers rallied back in this one from a 5-0 deficit to wind up winning 12-6. It's their 10th consecutive victory and 16th in their last 17 games. They now sit at a National League-best 51-26 on the season.

The Yankees' offense took a hit on Sunday when Aaron Hicks was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Rangers due to right oblique tightness.

The early indications are that Hicks will be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks and is expected to be placed on the disabled list on Monday.

It's a tough blow for the Yankees and fantasy owners alike as Hicks has been one of the better all-around outfielders in baseball this season, slashing .290/.398/.515 with 10 homers, 37 RBI and seven stolen bases.

There have been rumblings that Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) will be activated from the disabled list on Monday and will take over his everyday at-bats in the Bombers' outfield.

If Ellsbury isn't quite ready on Monday, it may open the door for Mason Williams to see some additional playing time.

American League Quick Hits: The Royals released veteran right-hander Chris Young... Carlos Rodon (biceps) will make his 2017 debut this week... Zach Britton (forearm) is expected to rejoin the Orioles' bullpen on July 5... Dallas Keuchel (neck) isn't expected to return to the Astros' rotation until after the All-Star break... Starlin Castro was unavailable on Sunday, and is considered day-to-day, with an ailing wrist... Evan Longoria launched his 12th home run of the season, and the ninth of his career off of Chris Tillman, in a loss to the Orioles... Adam Engel belted the first home run of his major league career in a losing effort against the Athletics... Sonny Gray punched out seven over seven innings of one-run ball in a win over the White Sox... Jose Bautista homered and plated four, leading the Blue Jays past the Royals... Gary Sanchez blasted a three-run homer in a loss to the Rangers... Shin-Soo Choo clubbed his 12th homer as the Rangers roughed up Michael Pineda... George Springer blasted his 22nd homer in a win over the Mariners... Ervin Santana earned his 10th victory of the year by hurling six shutout innings against the Indians... Eddie Rosario had three hits and a homer to provide the offense for him, completing a sweep over the Indians and propelling the Twins to the top of the American League Central division... Mikie Mahtook hit a go-ahead two-run single in the ninth inning, beating the Padres and snapping the Tigers' eight-game losing streak.





National League Quick Hits: Corey Seager is expected to avoid the disabled list with his strained right hamstring.. The Brewers claimed Stephen Vogt off of waivers from the Athletics. With Jett Bandy optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, Vogt will serve as their primary backstop... 37-year-old hurler Jon Garland is contemplating a comeback. He hasn't pitched in the big leagues since the 2013 season... Madison Bumgarner threw three shutout innings in his first minor league rehab appearance with the Giants' Rookie League squad... Jon Gray (foot) is slated to return to the Rockies' rotation next weekend... Addison Russell was forced to leave Sunday's game due to right shoulder discomfort. The Cubs are expected to recall Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Iowa on Monday to provide infield depth... Dexter Fowler landed on the 10-day disabled list with a right heel spur... Michael Conforto left Sunday's game after being drilled by a pitch on his wrist. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative and he's considered day-to-day... Austin Slater was removed from Sunday's game due to a tight right hip flexor... Keon Broxton had a jack and a bag in Sunday's win over the Braves. He now has 13 bombs and 13 stolen bases on the season... Zach Davies fired seven shutout innings to defeat the Braves... Scooter Gennett had four hits, including his 11th homer of the season, as the Reds beat the Nationals... Michael Taylor homered again in Sunday's victory over the Reds and now has five long balls and 10 RBI over his last nine games... Rafael Montero struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings of one run ball in a win over the Giants...Rene Rivera swatted a pair of homers and plated three in that victory... Daniel Descalso delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning, leading the Diamondbacks past the Phillies... Wil Myers clubbed his 15th homer in a loss to the Tigers... Tyler Anderson struggled in his return from the disabled list, allowing four runs on five hits in just 2 1/3 innings against the Dodgers... Ian Desmond went 3-for-4 and swiped his eighth base in a loss to the Dodgers... Randal Grichuk blasted a solo homer in his return to the Cardinals' lineup... Yadier Molina delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning of Sunday's victory over the Pirates... Ichiro Suzuki started in center field for the Marlins on Sunday, becoming the oldest player in MLB history to ever do so at 43 years and 246 days old, beating the record previously held by Rickey Henderson... Giancarlo Stanton clobbered his 20th homer of the season in a victory over the Cubs and confirmed that he'll once again participate in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game, defending his title from a season ago.