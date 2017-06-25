Marquez or Montgomery

Sunday, June 25, 2017

Welcome back to Streaming Away, a twice weekly column serving all your fantasy streaming needs. I'll be using DFS techniques to help you select players for your normal fantasy leagues. With careful execution, you'll be one step closer to a fantasy championship. As always, the column will run on Sundays and Wednesdays to better prepare you for the thin Monday and Thursday schedules.

For more info about how and why to stream, check out the first edition of Streaming Away.

Monday, June 26

With only eight games and a handful of aces on the docket, Monday offers a reduced range of streaming options. Cole Hamels is set to return opposite Carlos Carrasco while new ace Jose Berrios is visiting Chris Sale. Zack Greinke is at home against the Phillies.

Pitchers to Use

Two pitchers jump to fore as legitimate streaming candidates. Jordan Montgomery has an interesting matchup versus the White Sox at hitter friendly Guaranteed Rate Park. Montgomery is used to pitching in homer happy conditions, yet he's still posted a 3.74 ERA with 8.56 K/9 and 3.13 BB/9 in 13 starts. The weird part of this is the White Sox success versus left-handed pitching. They're in the mix for the worst offense against right-handed pitchers, but they've been far and away the best versus southpaws. They're due a steep dose of team-wide regression – mostly due to a .359 BABIP.

German Marquez has similar stats – a 3.92 ERA with 8.15 K/9 and 3.17 BB/9 in 11 starts. He's been more volatile with higher peaks and lower valleys. What do you expect? His home park is Coors Field. He's on the road tomorrow at AT&T Park. The Giants offense has a league worst 78 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. That means they're 22 percent below league average after adjusting for their pitcher friendly home park. Their raw production has been atrocious. It's not possible for Marquez to have a better matchup. The only drawback is his competent opponent – Jeff Samardzija.

Brandon Finnegan is set to return from the 60-day disabled list. The southpaw entered the season as a breakout candidate. In three starts (only 10 innings), he allowed a 2.70 ERA with 12.60 K/9 and 8.10 BB/9. He had no issue with walks during his rehab stint. Expect a short outing from Finnegan – probably no more than five innings. Don't be surprised by rust.

Pitchers to Abuse

Through eight starts – 38.2 innings – Eddie Butler has been better than I ever imagined. The reason for my lack of imagination is easy to pinpoint. His strikeout and walk rates are heinous. When a pitcher has 5.82 K/9 and 4.89 BB/9, he's on the cusp of immolation. Butler has survived via a combination of short outings and a fortunate .265 BABIP. Look for the Nationals to break his 4.19 ERA.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta is coming off two strong outings. Were he not visiting Greinke at Chase Field, I'd probably recommend using him. Over his last 13 innings, he has eight hits, three walks, three runs, and 19 strikeouts. Long term, Pivetta probably needs to coax more out of his offspeed stuff. If he can do so while improving his command, he has a bright future. Expect extreme volatility over the next couple years, including a possible meltdown versus the Diamondbacks.

Don't be fooled by David Holmberg's shiny 2.84 ERA. It's built upon a .204 BABIP. Like with Butler, 5.68 K/9 and 3.13 BB/9 doesn't cut it from a major league pitcher. The soft tossing lefty should be viewed as one of the weakest pitchers in the slate. It's too bad the Yankees lack streamable talent.

For a final exploitable matchup, look to Ricky Nolasco versus the Dodgers. This season, Nolasco has allowed 2.45 HR/9.

Hitters: Power

Since it's a thin schedule, let's highlight a couple new players. They should be available even in super deep formats. The Cubs have been using Mark Zagunis versus left-handed pitchers. They'll see Gio Gonzalez tomorrow. Zagunis is a patient hitter with just enough power to matter. He's also known for making a healthy volume of contact. His more widely owned teammate Ian Happ has the better lineup role, position eligibilities, and likelihood of a home run.

The Giants have activated Ryder Jones as the latest fix to their third base situation. Only the Red Sox have struggled more at the hot corner. Jones doesn't figure to be much of a fantasy asset – especially with AT&T Park as his home field. However, if you're hunting for a flash in the pan in an NL Only or 20-team format, there's at least a chance Jones will surprise us.

Matt Davidson is only 25 percent owned on Yahoo despite 18 home runs. The reason is obvious enough, he's struck out over 44 percent of the time against right-handed pitchers. Versus lefties, his strikeout rate is a completely sane 25 percent. Overall, he's slashing .318/.375/.621 with the platoon advantage.

A whole slew of Cardinals are of interest opposite Finnegan. Tommy Pham is far and away the most dynamic option, offering five category upside on any given day. Jose Martinez and Paul DeJong are power or bust picks. Pham is only six percent owned while Martinez and DeJong check in at one percent.

On the opposite side of the matchup, the hot hitting Scooter Gennett is opposed by icy cold Michael Wacha. The Cardinals righty has struggled mightily since May 25, allowing an 8.17 ERA in six starts. Only one of those outings was of more than 4.1 innings. Since his historic four home run, 10 RBI day, Gennett is slashing .271/.327/.542 with three home runs. Over half of his hits have been for extra bases, lending some credence to the new found power.

Other power options include Chase Utley, Logan Forsythe, Mitch Moreland, and Brian Goodwin.

Hitters: Speed

Here's where the paucity of games really bites. If you're in need of steals, I recommend waiting for another day. Guys like Tim Anderson, Delino DeShields, and Michael Taylor have some potential, but their matchups aren't ideal. Andrelton Simmons is the lone exception. He may bat cleanup or fifth versus Rich Hill. The lefty has yet to pick up where he left off in 2016. Simmons may do a little damage at the plate or on the bases. The base running matchup against Yasmani Grandal isn't favorable.