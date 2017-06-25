Dose: Young And Athletics

Sunday, June 25, 2017

The kids were alright for the A's on Saturday.



A trio of rookies -- Franklin Barreto, Matt Olson and Jaycob Brugman -- hit the first home run, or in Olson's case home runs, in the contest, the second time a team has ever had three players hit their first major league home runs in the same game. It first happened in 1914 with the Kansas City Packers of the Federal League, according to Elias Sports Bureau.



Olson enjoyed his first so much that he hit a second in the contest, a 10-2 win over the White Sox.



“It was a lot of fun, a lot of special moments for a few guys who we’ve been playing with to all do that on the same day,” Olson said after the game.



The A's are hoping Saturday's game is a nice little footnote, not a career highlight, for the trio. Olson, a first-round draft pick of the A's in 2012, has a power pedigree, having hit 120 home runs in parts of six minor league seasons before being promoted. Brugman, like teammates Ryon Healy, Matt Chapman, Bruce Maxwell and Olson, is expected to be a regular for the A's in short order.



But it's Barreto who provides the most excitement for the future. The 21-year-old was the centerpiece of the Josh Donaldson deal with the Blue Jays prior to the 2015 season.



In five minor league seasons, Barreto batted .291/.345/.458 with 42 homers and 81 stolen bases. He's also spent the majority of his time at shortstop, a premium position at which he's expected to stick.



“He’s a young kid, but we think highly enough of him to get him here to the big leagues,” A's manager Bob Melvin said. “We feel like at some point in time he’s going to have a long stay here.”



It's shaping up to be another lost year for the Oakland club, but the future, on display Saturday, is bright.





Pollock (Quad) To Return Next Week?



A.J. Pollock is -- again -- on track to be back with the Diamondbacks sometime next week.



Trying to pin down an exact timeline on the All-Star center fielder is an exercise in futility, but MLB.com's Steve Gilbert said Saturday that Pollock is expected to restart his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Sunday. The plan is then to get him roughly 10 at-bats in minor league games before activating him from the disabled list, likely at some point next week.



Of course, that's assuming he doesn't experience another setback in his return from a strained right groin, like he did a few days ago. Pollock felt tightness in his right quad last Monday, forcing him to take a few days off and further delaying his possible return.



When healthy, the 29-year-old has been an offensive force, batting .299/.337/.455 with two homers and 11 stolen bases in 37 games this year. That he's played in just 49 games since the start of the 2016 season underlines the importance of the condition, "when healthy."



Pollock hasn't played since May 14 due to the groin injury.



McCullers (Back) Shines In Return



Lance McCullers missed a lot during his two-week stay on the disabled list.



On Saturday, he looked like he hadn't missed a beat.



McCullers was sharp in his return from lower back discomfort, striking out eight over five innings while limiting the Mariners to one run. The Astros backed McCullers with enough run support to get him his seventh win, improving him to 7-1 with a 2.53 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 97/23 K/BB ratio through 14 starts.



His teammate Dallas Keuchel overshadowed him prior to Keuchel hitting the shelf with an injury of his own, but both are having seasons worthy of discussion for major awards if they're able to hold up physically. Chris Sale, Yu Darvish and, most surprising, Jason Vargas are among the other names that would likely populate an American League Cy Young Award ballot in some order if the season ended tomorrow.



National League Quick Hits: Corey Seager (hamstring) was not in the Dodgers' lineup Saturday against the Rockies. Seager got the night off after leaving Friday's game with a right hamstring injury. His MRI confirmed a Grade 1 strain, but the Dodgers are still calling him day-to-day ... Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) remained out of the Rockies' lineup Saturday against the Dodgers. He's been dealing with soreness in his right shoulder ... Yadier Molina (knee) was not in the Cardinals' lineup Saturday against the Pirates. Molina was listed in the Cardinals' original starting nine but was scratched about an hour later. He's still dealing with knee soreness stemming from a foul ball that struck him behind the plate Thursday against the Phillies ... Homer Bailey was crushed to the tune of eight runs -- all earned -- in just 1 2/3 innings in a gruesome loss to the Nationals on Saturday. He was making his first start of the season after finally recovering from elbow surgery. He gave up six base hits and three walks. Eight of those nine ducks on the pond came home to roost, leaving Bailey with a 43.20 ERA and 5.40 WHIP. Trea Turner went 5-for-5 with two runs batted in and four runs scored as the Nationals thrashed the Reds on Saturday. All five hits were singles and he also walked in the ballgame. The big day boosts Turner's slash line to .275/.312/.424 in 292 plate appearances. He has hit seven home runs, scored 49 times, driven in 32 runs and swiped 28 bags on the season ... Jacob deGrom limited the Giants to one run over eight innings, striking out seven. deGrom scattered four hits and a walk but was in danger of not factoring in the decision after Brandon Belt's solo homer in the seventh inning tied the game at 1-1. Fortunately for the right-hander, the Mets answered in the top of the eighth and the bullpen held on, getting him his third straight win. He's allowed one run while going at least eight innings in each of those three wins, improving him to 7-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 15 starts overall. Josh Harrison doubled, homered and scored two runs in the Pirates' win over the Cardinals on Saturday. Harrison got busy early, doubling into the left field corner in the first inning and scoring on a Josh Bell single. He drove himself in in the fifth inning, just barely clearing the left field wall for a solo homer, his ninth dinger of the year. The 29-year-old also plated a second run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth. Harrison doesn't have a permanent home on the diamond, but he's not leaving the lineup any time soon, hitting .294/.374/.463 in 72 games this year ... Michael Taylor went 4-for-5, belted two home runs, drove in three runs and scored four times as his team routed the Reds 18-3 on Saturday. He delivered a week's worth of production in one day in this good, old-fashioned barn-burner of a ballgame. He singled and scored in the second inning, bashed a two-run dinger in the fourth inning, ripped a solo shot in the sixth, then doubled and scored in the eighth. He is batting .273/.306/.507 with 10 longballs, 32 runs and 28 RBI.



American League Quick Hits: Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Thursday. Rodriguez is expected to throw about 75-80 pitches. He could be activated after only one start, though it's not a given. Rodriguez logged 68 pitches during a simulated game on Saturday. The Red Sox have used a variety of starters in his absence including Brian Johnson, Hector Velazquez and now Doug Fister ... Corey Kluber punched out 13 batters and allowed two runs -- both unearned -- in seven innings and did not earn a decision as his club lost to the Twins on Saturday. Second baseman Jason Kipnis made a throwing error on the first batter of the game that led to two unearned runs scoring in the first inning. Kluber didn't let it bother him and proceeded to dominate the game. He surrendered just three base hits and two walks. Unfortunately his teammates couldn't help him out with much run support. This was the third game in a row and fifth time in his 11 starts this season that Kluber has notched double-figure strikeouts in a game. His record holds at 6-2 with a 3.24 ERA ... Trey Mancini went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Rays. All the 25-year-old seems to do is hit, smashing his 13th homer of the year -- a two-run blast -- off Rays reliever Jumbo Diaz in the seventh inning. He's now hitting an impressive .370 (30-for-81) with six homers in June, basically forcing O's manager Buck Showalter to pencil him into the lineup every day. Overall, Mancini is hitting .322/.368/.580 in 60 games ... J.C. Ramirez kept the Red Sox to one run over six innings Saturday, leading the Angels to a 6-3 victory. Ramirez gave up just four hits, one of which was a Mitch Moreland solo home run for the only Sox run against him. He also didn't walk a batter while striking out five. A lot of the shine has worn off the 28-year-old since his surprising start to the season, but he's still 7-5 with a passable 4.38 ERA in 17 appearances ... Austin Bibens-Dirkx was outstanding in Saturday's victory over the Yankees, surrendering just one run on five hits over seven strong innings. The right-hander punched out three and issued one free pass on the afternoon. The only blemish on his day was a solo homer by Aaron Judge in the sixth inning. He has been incredibly inconsistent this season, but has shown flashes of brilliance while posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.