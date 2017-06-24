Daily Dose: Unfortunate Urias

Saturday, June 24, 2017

The Dodgers' organization did everything in its power to protect the prized left arm of Julio Urias. He had his innings and pitches thrown monitored every step along the way after signing with the Dodgers as a 16-year-old out of Mexico. They even delayed his start to the 2017 season in an effort to limit his overall workload.

Even the best laid plans can go awry...

The wonder-kid began making waves when he was dominating at Class-A Great Lakes as a 16-year-old back in 2013. His legend grew as he rose up the ranks, eventually debuting with the Dodgers as a 19-year-old during the 2016 season. He went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA and 9.8 K/9 over 77 innings with the big league club that season and looked to be well on his way to stardom.

Now, the 20-year-old left-hander is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair the anterior capsule in his left shoulder. The procedure will be performed by renowned surgeon Dr. Neal El Attrache, who is also the team's head physician.

Urias will be sidelined for 12-to-14 months while recovering from the procedure.

The Dodgers have announced that the injury Urias sustained is an acute injury, which means that it happened on a specific pitch during his outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 10. It wasn't the typical wear-and-tear type of injury that many hurlers experience. Because of that, his overall prognosis for recovery is much better.

Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said Friday, "I think all of us feel very confident that if we didn't protect him at all over the last couple of years it could have happened sooner, it could have happened in a more significant way. I think all of us believe if it was going to happen, it could have been worse."

There have been many star pitchers -- Johan Santana, Mark Prior, Rich Harden -- who have had a similar procedure performed on their respective pitching shoulders and never made it back to experience the dominant levels of success they had enjoyed beforehand. With youth on his side and no additional damage found in his shoulder, El Attrache and the Dodgers are confident that Urias will be able to make a full recovery.

Urias looked to be a generational talent and a true joy to watch pitch. Baseball fans everywhere will now wish for a full and speedy recovery.

Knocking on Wood

While the Dodgers received the devastating news about one of their prized left-handers on Friday, another one continues to exceed even the loftiest of expectations.

Alex Wood delivered another masterful performance on Friday, allowing just one run on three hits over six innings in a victory over the Rockies. Wood racked up another seven strikeouts in the contest while walking two.

With the victory, the 26-year-old southpaw improves to 8-0 on the season. He sports an outstanding 1.86 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 79/17 K/BB ratio over 67 2/3 innings on the year.

Wood wasn't even supposed to be in the club's starting rotation this season. He was viewed as more of an insurance policy behind arms like Scott Kazmir, Brandon McCarthy, Hyun-Jin Ryu and the aforementioned Urias.

Now, he has been the best pitcher on a Dodgers' squad that has won eight consecutive games and sits at a National League best 49-26 heading into play on Saturday, 2 1/2 games above the Diamondbacks and Rockies in the race for the division crown.

Getting the Axe

Tis' the season to cut bait with disappointing veterans. There were a few such instances around the league on Friday.

The Yankees axed 2016 National League home run king Chris Carter after he struck out three more times against the Rangers on Friday. The 30-year-old was hitting a paltry .204/.286/.383 with eight homers, 23 RBI and a 70/18 K/BB ratio in his 189 plate appearances.

If he couldn't succeed in the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium, perhaps other clubs were correct in passing on Carter in free agency this winter, leaving him to sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Yankees late in the offseason.

His skill-set plays best in the American League where he can be hidden at DH, so the list of potential teams who may have interest in his services is likely to be limited.

The Yankees meanwhile, will call up Tyler Austin prior to Saturday's game. He has been raking to the tune of .300/.366/.560 with four homers in 26 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rays' catcher Derek Norris was also the victim of a roster crunch on Friday, despite a strong showing at the plate in a victory over the Orioles.

Norris went 3-for-3 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBI on Friday as the Rays crushed the O's. After the game, the veteran backstop got word that he was getting designated for assignment to make room for Wilson Ramos who is returning from the disabled list on Saturday.

Norris was hitting just .201/.258/.380 with nine homers, 24 RBI and a 48/12 K/BB ratio. He's still talented enough that he should attract interest elsewhere.

The Tigers were also in the business of getting rid of struggling veterans on Friday, sending former closer Francisco Rodriguez packing.

The 35-year-old right-hander lost his grasp on the ninth inning job in early May and has struggled while working in middle relief since. He registered a gruesome 7.82 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 25 1/3 innings.

With so many teams always in the market for bullpen help, there's likely another club willing to take a chance on this reclamation project.

American League Quick Hits: Whit Merrifield came through with a walk-off, two-run double in the ninth inning as the Royals rallied from three runs down to beat the Blue Jays... Felix Hernandez earned a victory against the Astros in his long-awaited return from the disabled list, allowing three runs over six innings... Ronald Torreyes delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning to beat the Rangers. That's after Brett Gardner smashed a game-tying solo homer off of Matt Bush in the ninth to force extra innings... Yu Darvish punched out 10 batters over seven shutout innings in a no-decision there.. Masahiro Tanaka also pitched brilliantly, fanning nine over eight scoreless innings... Michael Fulmer fanned eight over seven innings of one-run ball in a tough-luck loss to the Padres... Khris Davis blasted his 19th home run in a victory over the White Sox... Sandy Leon homered and plated three runs as the Red Sox were victorious on night they celebrated the jersey retirement of David Ortiz... Hanley Ramirez clubbed the 250th home run of his career in that victory as well... Brian Dozier had three hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Twins topped the Indians... Logan Morrison smashed his 22nd home run as the Rays demolished Ubaldo Jimenez and the Orioles... Doug Fister will start for the Red Sox on Sunday against the Angels... Chad Pinder left Friday's game with a left hamstring strain and is likely heading to the disabled list... Jharel Cotton left his start with a blister on his thumb. The A's are optimistic that he'll be able to make his next start... Nicholas Castellanos was scratched from the Tigers' lineup due to back stiffness... Cole Hamels (oblique) is expected to rejoin the Rangers' rotation on Monday against the Indians... Martin Perez is expected to miss his next start after breaking the tip of his right thumb while slamming it in a hotel door... Jacoby Ellsbury has finally passed his concussion protocol and will soon begin a minor league rehab assignment... The Red Sox signed Jhonny Peralta to a minor league contract.

National League Quick Hits: Corey Seager was forced to leave Friday's game against the Rockies due to a right hamstring cramp. He's considered day-to-day... Brian Goodwin blasted a pair of home runs as the Nationals topped the Reds in extra innings. It's the first multi-homer game of his big league career... Brandon Belt clubbed his third home run in his last four games as the Giants fell to the Mets... Mark Leiter Jr. was victorious in his first major league start on Friday, firing six shutout innings against the Diamondbacks in Arizona... Felipe Rivero earned a victory after throwing 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief against the Cardinals... Brandon Phillips homered and plated two in a victory over the Brewers...Arodys Vizcaino notched his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning against the Brew Crew with Jim Johnson unavailable... Keon Broxton slugged his 12th homer in a losing effort there... Reds' prospect Luis Castillo fanned five over five innings of two-run ball in a no-decision against the Nationals in his major league debut... Giancarlo Stanton belted a mammoth home run, his 19th of the season, in a victory over the Cubs... Jose Urena fired six shutout innings in that win... The Giants finally placed Eduardo Nunez on the 10-day disabled list due to his lingering hamstring strain... Carlos Gonzalez sat out Friday's game and is day-to-day with a sore right shoulder... Asdrubal Cabrera has requested a trade from the Mets after being moved to second base... The Padres placed Yangervis Solarte on the disabled list with a right oblique strain... Yadier Molina was scratched from the Cardinals' lineup due to knee soreness... Brandon Finnegan (shoulder) could rejoin the Reds' rotation on Monday against the Cardinals...Freddie Freeman (wrist) is hopeful he'll begin a rehab assignment in 7-10 days.