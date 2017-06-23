Week That Was: Freddie's Flip?

Friday, June 23, 2017

Sidelined since the middle of May with a wrist injury, Freddie Freeman is getting closer to returning each day. This week, we learned that he may do so at a new position.

With Matt Adams crushing it at first base in Freeman's stead, it sounds like the plan is for the Braves star to slot in across the diamond when he comes off the disabled list, at least part-time. This is a nice bonus for fantasy owners who have been waiting out his absence, because Freeman's elite production as a first baseman would look even nicer at third, where the field isn't quite so strong.

Barring complications, the Braves expect to get Freeman back just after the All-Star break.





* In an interesting twist, Andrew Miller picked up his first save of the season on Sunday, entering in the ninth to pitch a scoreless inning against Minnesota after Cody Allen handled the eighth. The role swap seemingly came out of nowhere, but appears designed to ease Miller's workload, backing him off his usual mid-game multi-inning fireman usage in an effort to preserve his arm. The left-hander went through uncharacteristic struggles in the series prior, taking a pair of losses.

It's unclear how long Terry Francona will stick with this setup, but we're guessing it won't be more than a few weeks at most. In the meantime, Allen owners may have to deal with a temporary cutback in saves while Miller owners receive a nice boost.

* Bud Norris has been a heck of a story for the Angels this year, stepping into the closer role and excelling with a 2.43 ERA and 11 saves on 13 chances despite very little experience as a reliever. For now, his story will have to put on hold, at least temporarily, as the righty landed on the disabled list this week due to right knee inflammation.

The door opens for Cam Bedrosian, fresh off the DL himself, to potentially step into the ninth, although Halos skipper Mike Scioscia seems to prefer David Hernandez for the job at this time. Bedrosian was one of the most popular preseason sleepers for saves, and certainly has made the case when on the field with a 12/0 K/BB ratio, but needs to earn his way into the manager's esteem following a long absence.

Complicating matters is the return of Huston Street, activated on Thursday for the first time all season. He'll need to earn his way into high-leverage innings before saves are even a consideration, but obviously he has plenty of experience in the ninth.

Even if Norris returns quickly, this will be a situation worth following as the Angels look to settle on a long-term closer.

* Scuffling through the worst season of his career with just three homers and a .556 OPS through 64 games, J.J. Hardy will need to hope some time off can prove reinvigorating. The shortstop is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after fracturing his wrist on an HBP Sunday.

Ruben Tejada and Paul Janish figure to split the load at short in Hardy's stead, but neither runs or hits well enough to carry any meaningful fantasy intrigue.

* Sometimes, when a noteworthy pitching prospect arrives in the majors, it merits the attention of owners in deeper leagues. But in the case of a guy like Andrew Moore, fantasy players everywhere need to take notice. The 23-year-old right-hander ranks among Seattle's top young arms, and was pitching extremely well between Double-A and Triple-A (2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) prior to his call-up this week.

In his MLB debut on Thursday night, Moore picked up a win with seven innings of three-run ball against Detroit. He struck out four and walked none. A polished strike-thrower with good enough stuff to miss a few bats, Moore is currently owned in only 13 percent of Yahoo leagues and should stick around if he can build off this performance.

* Just another typical week for Cody Bellinger, who has piled up four home runs and 10 RBI in six games since the last time we posted this column. He leads the National League in long balls and slugging despite getting a late start after spending the first three weeks in Triple-A. The rookie's two-homer game on Monday was already his FIFTH of the year. Now locked in at first base with Adrian Gonzalez sidelined indefinitely, Bellinger is showing an absurd level of comfort in his first taste of the bigs.

* Already considered one of the top prospects in the game entering 2017, infielder Gleyber Torres conquered Double-A in less than two months and was thriving in Triple-A, positioning himself for a possible MLB debut this summer. Now, that big moment is going to be pushed back a long way.

The Yankees farmhand hyperextended his elbow in a minor-league game last weekend, and learned soon after that he would need Tommy John surgery, ending his season. Still only 21, his long-term outlook remains perfectly fine, but we're now looking at a mid-2018 impact at the earliest.

* Pegged by some as an MVP candidate coming into the year, Kyle Schwarber now stunningly finds himself in the minors following a demotion on Thursday. He's been in a hell of a rut and the Cubs are just looking for a way to get him on track. With a strong showing at Class-AAA Iowa, the slugger could be back within a couple of weeks.

* Originally expected to be out until at least July, Jean Segura made his return ahead of schedule on Wednesday night, less than three weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored while slotting back into the leadoff spot for Seattle. Taylor Motter, who'd received most of the reps at shortstop during Segura's absence, now returns to utilityman mode.

* Playing through a quad strain he suffered in the middle of May, Zack Cozart was on a 2-for-23 run when the Reds finally decided to DL him on Monday and let him get back to full health. Manager Bryan Price was optimistic that the breakout shortstop, who's been a revelation for Cincinnati with a .966 OPS through 58 games, will be able to return when he's eligible next Wednesday.

* The Royals signed reliever Neftali Feliz a few days after his release from Milwaukee. The righty had a miserable go with the Brewers but we'll see if he work his way into a setup role with KC.

* Terry Collins indicated he's considering bringing Asdrubal Cabrera back at second base when he's activated Friday, evidently preferring the Jose Reyes defensively at short.

* The Indians placed Michael Brantley on the disabled list with a sprained ankle, but he should be back before the end of the month.





* With no call-up imminent, Doug Fister exercised the opt-out on his minor-league deal with the Angels on Wednesday, and was claimed off release waivers by the Red Sox.