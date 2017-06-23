Podcast: Schwarber Shuffle

Friday, June 23, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva break down Kyle Schwarber's demotion to Triple-A and what to expect from him moving forward. They also discuss Freddie Freeman's potential move to third base, various closer situations to watch, waiver wire pick-ups, Jacob Faria's hot start, the return of Wilson Ramos, and much more.

