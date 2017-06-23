Dose: Down Goes Schwarber

Friday, June 23, 2017

To quote The Big Lebowski, “Sometimes you eat the bar and sometimes the bar, well, he eats you.” That may as well be a one-sentence summary of Kyle Schwarber’s career in the major leagues.

Schwarber was the toast of Wrigley when he arrived on the scene in 2015, swatting 16 homers (most of them were of the “Oh my god, I have to text somebody about this” variety) in 69 games while leading Chicago to its first playoff appearance in seven years. A lumbering power hitter with Giancarlo-esque strength, Schwarber was also a versatile defender, splitting time between catcher and left field. Essentially, the first-round prodigy (and former high school football opponent of Texans receiver Braxton Miller) was everything the Cubs had hoped he would be and then some.

Schwarber’s 2016 campaign got off to a disastrous start—he tore his ACL in an outfield collision with Dexter Fowler in only his second game of the season. But as heroes often do, Schwarber rose to the occasion. Still not able to play the field, Schwarber returned to the Cubs’ lineup as a DH/pinch-hitter in the World Series and immediately put the team on his shoulders. He batted .412 for the series and led the way with three hits in Chicago’s iconic Game 7 victory.

Schwarber’s hype grew to unprecedented levels this winter as fantasy owners salivated over his tantalizing potential. We had seen bits and pieces of Schwarber before but never a full season of him. The possibilities seemed endless. Could he hit 40, even 50 homers? It all seemed too good to be true. And it was.

For two years, Schwarber ate the bar. Thursday, it finally ate him. What began as a slump quickly turned into Schwarber’s worst nightmare. Weeks turned into months as Schwarber’s swoon took on a life of its own. Thursday the charade ended with the Cubs making the difficult decision to send Schwarber back to the minor leagues, a place he hadn’t been since 2015. The 24-year-old will join Triple-A Iowa and it’s anyone’s guess when he’ll be back at Wrigley Field, gracing the good people of Chicago with his famed power stroke. Schwarber was hitting .171 at the time of his demotion, dead-last in the major leagues.

Thursday was a day of mourning for fantasy owners (personally, I channeled my inner Troy Barnes when I heard the news). Despite his disappearance, Schwarber is still owned in 83 percent of Yahoo Leagues and for good reason—he’s a beast! When things are going right for Schwarber, he’s as scary as any hitter in baseball. His home runs are towering, masterpieces forever entrenched in YouTube lore. And even at 6’0” and 235 pounds, Schwarber is still capable of making the occasional highlight-reel catch in left field. Without him the Cubs are losing both a proven source of power (despite his struggles he’s still homered 12 times this year) and a relentlessly entertaining fan favorite.

Schwarber is broken right now, but how do we fix him? The Cubs are working around-the-clock to find the solution to that very question. In the minors, Schwarber will be accompanied by an entire task force of hitting coaches including Mariano Duncan, Andy Haines and Desi Wilson. Those three will combine forces to identify the problem, be it a mechanical flaw or simply an issue of confidence.

Prolonged slumps come with the territory in the major leagues and Schwarber is far from the first big-name player to be sent down after a period of early success. Two recent examples include Yasiel Puig and Randal Grichuk. Puig spent a month in the minors last summer while Grichuk is still working out the kinks in Triple-A after being demoted by the Cardinals last month.

As evidenced by his leisurely stroll around the bases on Wednesday night, Puig’s swag is all the way back. Clearly Puig benefited from taking a month to hone his fundamentals in a low-pressure environment and perhaps Schwarber will have a similar epiphany when he comes to Iowa. If Puig can put his ego aside and embrace the process, so can Schwarber.

Baseball is an infinite well of knowledge, which is both a blessing and a curse for a struggling player like Schwarber. There’s no hiding from stats and it’s probably going to be hard to find a silver lining in Schwarber’s miserable first two months. His contact rate has been atrocious (strikeouts in 28.7 percent of his plate appearances), he hasn’t hit lefties (.143 AVG) and the shift is killing him (check out his spray chart on FanGraphs).

That’s already quite a rap sheet and probably enough to make Schwarber lose sleep at night. But if we pull up enough stats, we’re sure to find the root of his struggles. Those stats can also tell us what Schwarber is still doing right. For example, his plate discipline has been excellent this year (bordering on tentative) as he’s swung on just 28.2 percent of pitches outside the strike zone and only 44 percent overall. Knowing when to swing and at what pitches is an important skill and even in the midst of his lousy start, that aspect of Schwarber’s game hasn’t suffered.

Schwarber presents an interesting case study in how fantasy owners evaluate talent. Obviously no one was expecting Schwarber to implode the way that he has, but there was definite risk in drafting him. For one, we were basing our evaluation off an extremely small sample size. Schwarber entered this year with 236 career at-bats in the major leagues. That’s less than half a season. In those at-bats, Schwarber displayed excellent, projectable power (16 homers) but his low batting average (.242) still raised questions.

Fantasy owners who talked themselves into Schwarber could justify their selection by pointing to his minor league numbers. Though he may look the part of a “three true outcomes” player with his hulking presence, Schwarber really didn’t fit that mold in the minor leagues. He was a complete hitter with a reasonable strikeout rate, batting .333 with 129 punch-outs over 519 at-bats in the minors. With that in mind, it was easy to chock up Schwarber’s poor average to the usual growing pains that all big leaguers go through in the early part of their careers.

Schwarber also carried significant injury risk coming off a major knee injury, which he suffered in part due to his inexperience as an outfielder. Though Schwarber has proven to be surprisingly agile for his build, his outfield game still needs polish. That seems like a minor detail but I guarantee that if Schwarber were as good a fielder as his teammate Jason Heyward, who went through similar offensive struggles last season but kept his job nonetheless, he’d still be in the majors. Don’t believe me? You think Byron Buxton (.208, 4 HR, 13 RBI this season) would still be an everyday player in Minnesota if he wasn’t a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder? Not likely.

Schwarber may be down on himself right now, but two months doesn’t make a career. Remember a handful of years ago when the Red Sox almost ran a slumping David Ortiz out of town? All he did last year was lead the league in doubles, slugging percentage and OPS at the age of 40. He just got a street named after him in Boston and Friday the Red Sox are retiring his number. I don’t have to remind you that Ortiz was barely getting by as a fringe player in Minnesota when he was the same age as Schwarber. It won’t happen overnight, but I think Schwarber will eventually be back and better than ever. That’s just my opinion, man.

AL Quick Hits: George Springer left Thursday’s game against Oakland after taking a pitch off his left hand. His X-rays came back negative and Springer is hoping to return Friday against the Mariners … Chase Headley missed Thursday night’s game while battling back spasms. Ronald Torreyes filled in for him at third base as the Yankees lost for the eighth time in nine games … Aaron Judge is on the fence about participating in the Home Run Derby but if he does decide to do it, he’ll have Joe Girardi’s blessing. “I'm okay with it because of his approach,” said the Yankees manager. “I think his swing is going to stay the same” … Josh Donaldson hit his knee on the stadium concrete while stretching before Thursday’s game against the Rangers and ended up being a late scratch. He’s hoping to be back in the lineup Friday against Kansas City … Victor Martinez was cleared to resume light workouts earlier this week. V-Mart spent 10 minutes on the elliptical on Wednesday and also took some swings off a batting tee. The veteran was hospitalized with an irregular heartbeat last week … Twins catcher Chris Jimenez tossed a scoreless inning in Thursday’s loss to the White Sox. Jimenez sports a 7.20 ERA over six relief outings this year … The Royals added an arm to their bullpen by signing Neftali Feliz on Thursday. Feliz was released by the Brewers earlier this week after losing closer duties to Corey Knebel. He’ll work in a setup role in Kansas City … Danny Duffy (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He’s expected to throw between 40-45 pitches … The Athletics made a surprising move by designating two-time All-Star Stephen Vogt for assignment on Thursday. His replacement, Bruce Maxwell, contributed three hits in a 12-9 loss to Houston … Matt Shoemaker (forearm) was hoping to return Sunday against the Red Sox but instead he’s been sent back to Anaheim for further evaluation. Parker Bridwell will draw the start in his place.

NL Quick Hits: The Marlins are said to be shopping shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and could trade him within the next few days. The Cardinals, Orioles and Rays have emerged as his top suitors … Matt Kemp left Thursday’s game against San Francisco with hamstring tightness. Kemp has battled hamstring issues off and on all season … Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) sat out for the sixth time in seven games Thursday against Atlanta. The Giants have considered placing Nunez on the disabled list and calling up Conor Gillaspie to fill in at third base … Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) is expected to return from the disabled list on Friday and when he does, he could return as a second baseman. He’s made 11 errors at shortstop this year and the Mets have an opening at second with Neil Walker (hamstring) out indefinitely. Cabrera hasn’t played second base since 2014 … The Nationals are showing interest in Phillies reliever Pat Neshek. It’s rare for teams to trade within the same division but the Nationals are desperate for a closer and Neshek has been brilliant this year with a 0.63 ERA over 28 2/3 innings … Did The Freeze win on Thursday? Of course he did.