FanDuel MLB Pivots: Wednesday

Thursday, June 22, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the evening contests starting at 7:05 ET. Due to the brevity of this six-game slate, I will create a straight list of sneaky GPP Pivots instead of running through every position. We’ll be back with the original format tomorrow, breaking down the hearty slate.

FANDUEL MLB PIVOTS

Jean Segura – SS – Seattle (FanDuel Price: $3,500)

Segura came off the disabled list yesterday after missing nearly three weeks. I’m hoping DFS participants missed that news or pushed Segura off their radar due to his extended absence. He went 1-3 with two runs and 12.4 fantasy points last night, picking up his impressive fantasy credentials right where he left off. The matchup looks good against Detroit southpaw Derek Norris, who holds a .341 wOBA 1.19 HR/9 split vs right-handed bats. The hot hitting of Corey Seager and Francisco Lindor should relieve DFS ownership from Segura this evening.

Cameron Maybin – OF – LA Angels (FanDuel Price: $3,600)

Yankee pitcher Luis Severino will likely carry a swarm of ownership, checking in with the best Vegas numbers of any hurler in the evening slate (-230 moneyline). However, let’s not completely dismiss LAA hitters within this abbreviated slate. There’s still plenty of upside in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium, and the ownership rate will likely be suppressed despite that. Maybin is the best candidate to strike fantasy gold, as his power/speed combination gives him plenty of avenues to post impressive numbers.

Austin Jackson – OF – Cleveland (FanDuel Price: $2,800)

Jackson is a platoon hitter who typically sees time against left-handed pitching. He should be in the lineup vs Baltimore southpaw Wade Miley, who has struggled by allowing 15 earned runs and 20 hits through his most recent three appearances (10.2 innings). Jackson could take advantage, as he’s trending upward with five hits, a homer, five RBI, and three runs over his past four starts. Cleveland checks in as the second highest projected scoring team of the evening slate (marginally behind NYY), and Jackson is an underrated asset within that viable stack.

Johan Camargo – SS – Atlanta (FanDuel Price: $2,600)

The 23 year-old infielder has been seeing regular playing time over the past week, and that should continue as long as he keeps crushing the ball. Camargo has notched nine hits, four RBI, and six runs over his previous five starts. He’s a switch-hitter looking to take advantage of San Francisco RHP Matt Cain and his .348 wOBA, 1.59 HR/9 split vs lefties.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Cubs’ pitcher Jake Arrieta has been mortal this season, and picking your spots with Miami hitters isn’t a bad tournament proposition. Justin Bour ($3200) has the power upside to take a bite out of Arreita while subsequently boosting your fantasy squad.

Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes ($2600) follows the same rationale outlined earlier with teammate Austin Jackson. Gomes has decent splits against left-handed pitching, looking to pounce on the struggles of Baltimore southpaw Wade Miley.