Miller Time?

Wednesday, June 21, 2017


Closer land was busy this week. Some guys returned, others hit the disabled list, and Cleveland “demoted” their perfectly excellent closer with no warning. Not everything changes – the Nationals, Tigers, and Giants bullpens remained unfailingly bad.

 

Greg Holland retains a five save lead over second place – shared by Craig Kimbrel, Alex Colome, and Fernando Rodney (!). Rodney, Kenley Jansen, and Kelvin Herrera led the charge over the last week with three saves apiece.

 

Billy Hamilton's once double digit lead on the stolen base leaderboard has dwindled. He's still on top with 30 swipes, closely followed by Dee Gordon and Trea Turner – both with 27 swipes. Gordon led the week going a perfect 6-for-6. Turner attempted more steals, but he was caught twice (5-for-7). Denard Span finally stole his first base of the season. Then he added two more for good measure.

 

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

 

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Andrew Miller, Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

 

After adding three more saves, Jansen is sitting on 29.2 innings, 17 hits, four runs (three earned), 50 strikeouts, and zero walks. Kimbrel's been a monster in his own right, posting 31.2 innings, nine hits, three runs, 59 strikeouts, and five walks. Kimbrel has never been this stingy with walks.

 

In an effort to preserve his golden left arm from the rigors of multi-inning relief, Terry Francona has temporarily named Andrew Miller the closer. He recorded his first save on Sunday. The move came less than a week after he lost two consecutive games to the Dodgers. Allen did nothing to deserve the demotion. I want to sit on this a week before moving Allen to the “deposed” category.

 

Most weeks, the return of Chapman would have been the top news. The Yankees have yet to produce a save opportunity for him. He pitched once, averaging 100.7 mph on the gun. Sounds like he's feeling fine.

 

Davis allowed a run while protecting a five run lead. His numbers are a sane kind of dominant – 24.1 innings, five runs (four earned), 34 strikeouts, and nine walks.

 

Tier 2: The Core Performers (9)

 

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

 

Holland allowed a couple runs this week, but the two outings in question turned into a vulture win and a save. He also had a clean save on Tuesday night. Walks have become an issue of late. In his last 10 innings, he's handed out eight free passes.

 

Osuna tossed three perfect innings, good for two saves. Colome wasn't nearly as smooth. On Tuesday, he coughed up a two-run homer while defending a three run lead. He bent but didn't break. He also saved one on Saturday.

 

Reed, Robertson, Giles, Knebel, and Diaz all had unremarkable weeks. They each pitched multiple times – mostly in non-save situations. Diaz will be unavailable today after working the last three games.

 

After taking 10 days off, Melancon was stung by a Nolan Arenado walkoff grand slam. He rebounded last night versus the Braves.

 

 

Tier 3: Shaky Quality (5)

 

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

 

I've renamed this tier because “stable hands” no longer describes them.

 

Oh blew the save last Thursday via a two-run home run. His job is secure for now. Another meltdown could put him back on the hot seat.

 

Bush took the loss on Monday. He was dinged for three hits, two walks, and two runs in an inning. Keep an eye on Keone Kela and Jose Leclerc. The latter has a ridiculous 16.11 K/9 in 19 innings. Unfortunately, that's offset by 5.21 BB/9. Kela's been working the eighth innings.

 

Rivero is still nominally in a job share with Juan Nicasio, but the Pirates lost the one game Rivero didn't work the ninth inning. If it's not already Rivero's job, it should be soon. The southpaw has a 0.70 ERA with 9.63 K/9, 1.88 BB/9, and only 19 hits allowed in 38.1 innings. His fastball typically averages 99 mph.

 

Herrera pitched four times. He allowed a run a week ago in a non-save situation. Since then, he's nailed down three easy saves.

 


Brad Johnson is a baseball writer for Rotoworld, FanGraphs, The Hardball Times, MLBTradeRumors and The Fake Baseball. He can be found on Twitter @BaseballATeam.
