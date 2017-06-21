Miller Time?

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Herrera pitched four times. He allowed a run a week ago in a non-save situation. Since then, he's nailed down three easy saves.

Rivero is still nominally in a job share with Juan Nicasio , but the Pirates lost the one game Rivero didn't work the ninth inning. If it's not already Rivero's job, it should be soon. The southpaw has a 0.70 ERA with 9.63 K/9, 1.88 BB/9, and only 19 hits allowed in 38.1 innings. His fastball typically averages 99 mph.

Bush took the loss on Monday. He was dinged for three hits, two walks, and two runs in an inning. Keep an eye on Keone Kela and Jose Leclerc . The latter has a ridiculous 16.11 K/9 in 19 innings. Unfortunately, that's offset by 5.21 BB/9. Kela's been working the eighth innings.

Oh blew the save last Thursday via a two-run home run. His job is secure for now. Another meltdown could put him back on the hot seat.

After taking 10 days off, Melancon was stung by a Nolan Arenado walkoff grand slam. He rebounded last night versus the Braves.

Reed, Robertson, Giles, Knebel, and Diaz all had unremarkable weeks. They each pitched multiple times – mostly in non-save situations. Diaz will be unavailable today after working the last three games.

Osuna tossed three perfect innings, good for two saves. Colome wasn't nearly as smooth. On Tuesday, he coughed up a two-run homer while defending a three run lead. He bent but didn't break. He also saved one on Saturday.

Holland allowed a couple runs this week, but the two outings in question turned into a vulture win and a save. He also had a clean save on Tuesday night. Walks have become an issue of late. In his last 10 innings, he's handed out eight free passes.

Davis allowed a run while protecting a five run lead. His numbers are a sane kind of dominant – 24.1 innings, five runs (four earned), 34 strikeouts, and nine walks.

Most weeks, the return of Chapman would have been the top news. The Yankees have yet to produce a save opportunity for him. He pitched once, averaging 100.7 mph on the gun. Sounds like he's feeling fine.

In an effort to preserve his golden left arm from the rigors of multi-inning relief, Terry Francona has temporarily named Andrew Miller the closer. He recorded his first save on Sunday. The move came less than a week after he lost two consecutive games to the Dodgers. Allen did nothing to deserve the demotion. I want to sit on this a week before moving Allen to the “deposed” category.

After adding three more saves, Jansen is sitting on 29.2 innings, 17 hits, four runs (three earned), 50 strikeouts, and zero walks. Kimbrel's been a monster in his own right, posting 31.2 innings, nine hits, three runs, 59 strikeouts, and five walks. Kimbrel has never been this stingy with walks.

Billy Hamilton 's once double digit lead on the stolen base leaderboard has dwindled. He's still on top with 30 swipes, closely followed by Dee Gordon and Trea Turner – both with 27 swipes. Gordon led the week going a perfect 6-for-6. Turner attempted more steals, but he was caught twice (5-for-7). Denard Span finally stole his first base of the season. Then he added two more for good measure.

Closer land was busy this week. Some guys returned, others hit the disabled list, and Cleveland “demoted” their perfectly excellent closer with no warning. Not everything changes – the Nationals, Tigers, and Giants bullpens remained unfailingly bad.

Closer land was busy this week. Some guys returned, others hit the disabled list, and Cleveland “demoted” their perfectly excellent closer with no warning. Not everything changes – the Nationals, Tigers, and Giants bullpens remained unfailingly bad.

Greg Holland retains a five save lead over second place – shared by Craig Kimbrel, Alex Colome, and Fernando Rodney (!). Rodney, Kenley Jansen, and Kelvin Herrera led the charge over the last week with three saves apiece.

Billy Hamilton's once double digit lead on the stolen base leaderboard has dwindled. He's still on top with 30 swipes, closely followed by Dee Gordon and Trea Turner – both with 27 swipes. Gordon led the week going a perfect 6-for-6. Turner attempted more steals, but he was caught twice (5-for-7). Denard Span finally stole his first base of the season. Then he added two more for good measure.

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Andrew Miller, Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

After adding three more saves, Jansen is sitting on 29.2 innings, 17 hits, four runs (three earned), 50 strikeouts, and zero walks. Kimbrel's been a monster in his own right, posting 31.2 innings, nine hits, three runs, 59 strikeouts, and five walks. Kimbrel has never been this stingy with walks.

In an effort to preserve his golden left arm from the rigors of multi-inning relief, Terry Francona has temporarily named Andrew Miller the closer. He recorded his first save on Sunday. The move came less than a week after he lost two consecutive games to the Dodgers. Allen did nothing to deserve the demotion. I want to sit on this a week before moving Allen to the “deposed” category.

Most weeks, the return of Chapman would have been the top news. The Yankees have yet to produce a save opportunity for him. He pitched once, averaging 100.7 mph on the gun. Sounds like he's feeling fine.

Davis allowed a run while protecting a five run lead. His numbers are a sane kind of dominant – 24.1 innings, five runs (four earned), 34 strikeouts, and nine walks.

Tier 2: The Core Performers (9)

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

Holland allowed a couple runs this week, but the two outings in question turned into a vulture win and a save. He also had a clean save on Tuesday night. Walks have become an issue of late. In his last 10 innings, he's handed out eight free passes.

Osuna tossed three perfect innings, good for two saves. Colome wasn't nearly as smooth. On Tuesday, he coughed up a two-run homer while defending a three run lead. He bent but didn't break. He also saved one on Saturday.

Reed, Robertson, Giles, Knebel, and Diaz all had unremarkable weeks. They each pitched multiple times – mostly in non-save situations. Diaz will be unavailable today after working the last three games.

After taking 10 days off, Melancon was stung by a Nolan Arenado walkoff grand slam. He rebounded last night versus the Braves.

Tier 3: Shaky Quality (5)

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

I've renamed this tier because “stable hands” no longer describes them.

Oh blew the save last Thursday via a two-run home run. His job is secure for now. Another meltdown could put him back on the hot seat.

Bush took the loss on Monday. He was dinged for three hits, two walks, and two runs in an inning. Keep an eye on Keone Kela and Jose Leclerc. The latter has a ridiculous 16.11 K/9 in 19 innings. Unfortunately, that's offset by 5.21 BB/9. Kela's been working the eighth innings.

Rivero is still nominally in a job share with Juan Nicasio, but the Pirates lost the one game Rivero didn't work the ninth inning. If it's not already Rivero's job, it should be soon. The southpaw has a 0.70 ERA with 9.63 K/9, 1.88 BB/9, and only 19 hits allowed in 38.1 innings. His fastball typically averages 99 mph.

Herrera pitched four times. He allowed a run a week ago in a non-save situation. Since then, he's nailed down three easy saves.

Tier 4: Questions (5)

Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

Brach had four clean appearances in the last week. Honestly, he should be in the third tier, but Zach Britton will be back to reclaim his job any day now.

Bedrosian has pitched two perfect innings since returning from the disabled list. With Bud Norris hitting the skids, Bedrosian is well-positioned to recover his job. Keep half an eye on Blake Parker.

Ramos took the loss on Saturday then responded with a save on Monday. If the Marlins had an obvious candidate to take his role, I'd be a little more concerned about his job status. He could be trade bait this summer. David Phelps is my preferred stash.

I do so solemnly swear to not promote Rodney beyond this tier. The volatile righty is seven innings into a perfect game. Last season, he had a 40 day span in which he allowed two hits in 15 innings. This time, he's gone 16.2 innings and 51 days with those same two hits. He reverted back into a dumpster fire before the end of last season. At some point though, he deserves kudos for his dominance.

Tier 5: Roller Coasters (6)

Justin Wilson, Detroit Tigers

Hector Neris, Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Maurer, San Diego Padres

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Santiago Casilla, Oakland Athletics

Matt Albers, Enny Romero, Washington Nationals

Wilson milked a win on Thursday then quickly coughed up a walk off loss on Tuesday. Neris is on shakier ground after blowing a save on Friday. They've threatened to promote Pat Neshek recently. Neris pitched the ninth inning of a tied game yesterday.

Maurer blew a save in the 10th inning on Friday while trying to get through two frames. Well, technically it wasn't a blown save since the game was tied 3-3 when he entered. The Padres got him a 5-3 lead in the top of the 10th before he handed over two runs of his own. Keep watching Brad Hand.

Kintzler remains a boring closer who gets the job done. The same can be said for Casilla. He was recently hit on the shoulder by a line drive which is why Sean Doolittle earned the A's last two saves. Doolittle remains their best reliever. He could steal the job.

Romero tossed a five-out save on Friday. He then lost the game on Sunday. This disaster is screaming for a solution.

*************************************

Injured

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles (forearm strain)

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets (blood clot)

Koda Glover, Washington Nationals (lower back stiffness)

Bud Norris, Los Angeles Angels (right knee)

Bedrosian and Chapman are back, but Britton hit a brief hiccup. He may be about a week from returning. Norris has inflammation in his right knee. It's a season-long issue for Norris, but it got bad enough to force the stint on the disabled list.

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Derek Law, San Francisco Giants

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

Is it fair to include Betances here? No, it is not.

*************************************

The Steals Department

We've had good success this season picking on pitchers and catchers rather than specifically targeting fast runners only. The Athletics, Cubs, Blue Jays, and Astros have allowed the most steals. You want to target Stephen Vogt and Sonny Gray. Vogt starts against most right-handed pitchers. Gray is scheduled to face the White Sox on Sunday. Look for Leury Garcia, Tim Anderson, and Adam Engel.

The Astros face the A's for the next two days and again next week. Jake Marisnick, Nori Aoki, and Derek Fisher are the available base thieves. On the flip side, try Rajai Davis versus the Houston backstops – especially if Oakland is facing a lefty. Over the weekend, the Mariners get a crack at Brian McCann and Evan Gattis. Grab Jarrod Dyson, Taylor Motter, Mitch Haniger, and Ben Gamel.

The Rangers and Royals should get ready to exploit Russell Martin. Among the pitchers, only Joe Biagini stands out as steal prone. He's pitching today. Delino DeShields, Carlos Gomez, and Shin-Soo Choo are likely candidates to run. Over the weekend, look to use leadoff man Whit Merrifield.