Notes: Freddie at Third?

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Freddie Freeman potentially moving to third base so that the Braves can keep Matt Adams at first base is another one of those 2017 oddities that no one could have dreamed up months ago. It seems like a bad idea; Freeman, who will be coming back from a major injury in the form of a broken wrist, hasn’t played anywhere other than first base since he was a 17-year-old in Rookie ball in 2007 (he started five games at third base then). He’s not even particularly rangy for a first baseman, though he does have a great arm.

Adams has had the month of his life in Atlanta, hitting 10 homers in 29 games, but he was best described as adequate during a six-year stint in St. Louis that produced a .271/.315/.453 line and a 109 OPS+. If he’s back looking like that Matt Adams when Freeman eventually returns from his broken wrist -- something that’s at least a month away from happening -- then the Braves shouldn’t have any incentive to move Freeman across the diamond.

But even if Adams is still producing, it seems like quite a stretch. The Braves aren’t winning this year, and they’re not going into next year with Adams at first and Freeman at third. The obvious answer for them is to trade Adams next month, most likely at a tidy profit from what they gave up to acquire him from St. Louis. It makes sense that the Braves are doing everything they can to keep fan interest up in their new park, but contending in 2019 should still be the priority here.

American League notes

- Here’s another new one: the Indians made a temporary closer change to curtail a setup man’s workload. It makes sense, as Terry Francona just can’t seem to curb his Andrew Miller usage in close games. I expected the Indians to back off Miller significantly in the early going in the hopes of keeping him strong in October, but he’s been on 85-inning pace, which would blow away his previous regular-season highs as a reliever (his 74 1/3 innings last year was already a career high by a dozen innings). The Indians, though, just haven’t played as well as hoped in any facet and have leaned on their pen too much. Limiting Miller to ninth-inning duties for a spell will get his innings back under control. It’s an underserved blow to Cody Allen owners, especially since Allen has done nothing wrong. Since it’s not supposed to be a permanent switch, Allen should be held on to in all formats.

- Gleyber Torres needing Tommy John surgery after an ill-fated dive into home plate was stunning and disappointing. I didn’t believe Torres was going to be an upgrade over Chase Headley at third base this year, but it did look like he might get the opportunity to start for the Yankees at some point after the break. Now they seem more likely to seek a trade, depending on how Headley performs over the next month; the veteran has bounced back lately and still figures to be an adequate, if terribly unexciting, regular going forward. But now there’s the possibility that the Yankees and Red Sox could be competing for Mike Moustakas and Todd Frazier next month.

- Of course, Moustakas’s availability hinges on the Royals’ placement in the standings. The Royals have gotten hot, even with Danny Duffy absent, and are just 3 1/2 games back of the Indians in the AL Central. With Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer and Jason Vargas all eligible for free agency this winter, I think the smart play for the future of the franchise will still be to sell, sell, sell. But it’s not nearly the given that they will that it was a month ago. It’s probably good news for Kelvin Herrera owners; between the Royals’ placement in the standings and Herrera’s inflated 4.66 ERA perhaps taking a toll on his trade value, it’s become at least a little more likely that Herrera will stick around, rather than possibly wind up as a setup man elsewhere.

- When the Royals sent Jorge Soler down earlier this month, after barely playing him the previous week, one of the excuses was that they were going to NL parks and wouldn’t need the DH. Well, they’re through with that stretch now, and Soler is hitting .277/.424/.766 with seven homers in 13 games for Triple-A Omaha. I imagine they’ll give him a real opportunity sometime soon. Brandon Moss has a .429 OPS since Soler was sent down and a .644 OPS overall. Jorge Bonifacio is also struggling of late, leaving him with a .250/.307/.443 line since his callup. There’d seem to be room to get Soler at-bats.

- Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell is another demoted player making a strong case to return to the majors; he’s 4-0 with a 2.84 ERA and a 53/14 K/BB ratio in 38 innings over six starts for Durham. That K/BB ratio is a whole lot stronger than his 34/25 mark in 42 innings for the Rays before he was sent down. The Rays could shift Erasmo Ramirez to the pen in order to give Snell another shot. Snell wouldn’t be worth picking up in mixed leagues right away, but he’d be one to watch.

- Matt Bush’s hold on the closer’s role in Texas in is question after he blew his second save in his last four opportunities Monday in a loss to the Blue Jays. He’s given up a run in four of seven appearances. Bush is still throwing 96-99 mph and getting strikeouts, so this recent stretch could be just a little bump in the road. Still, as impressive as Bush’s stuff is, Keone Kela’s is just as good as he’s throwing better right now, and Jose Leclerc has been a revelation in striking out 34 batters in 19 innings (although he’s also walked 11). I’m not sure which of the two the Rangers would pick if Bush were to blow another save right off, but I’d probably stash Leclerc first.

- Tyson Ross’s first start in nearly a year and a half went about as well as could be hoped, given the reports from his rehab starts. He was effective in beating the Mariners, but he was averaging just 90 mph with his fastball, which is down about three mph from his All-Star-caliber seasons in 2014 and 2015. He’s never had great command, and pitching in Arlington and the AL West is less forgiving than San Diego and the NL West. I’d be really surprised if he proves useful in mixed leagues this year.

- What help Matt Chapman is to the A’s this year figures to be mostly in the form of defense; he’s a very good third baseman with Gold Glove potential down the line. On offense, he’s probably going to be a downgrade from what little Trevor Plouffe was giving the team. Even though he was a Cal State Fullerton prospect who debuted at age 21, he hit just .245 in his 318 minor league games. Joey Gallo, who is struggling to bat .200 in the majors, was a .254 hitter in the minors while being about two years younger than Chapman each step of the way (Gallo, who made his major league debut in 2015, is seven months younger than Chapman). Chapman’s power and glove should make him an adequate regular in time, but I think he’s going to become well accustomed with the Mendoza Line for at least the next year or so.

- Unfortunately, Derek Fisher’s major league stay was an all-too short one, as Josh Reddick was able to make it back from the concussion DL in the minimum seven days. Fisher made a pretty great impression, hitting .278/.381/.611 in 18 at-bats, but the Astros weren’t willing to send Jake Marisnick to the bench and perhaps release Nori Aoki in order to keep him around at this point. I don’t blame them: Marisnick has been a great surprise in clobbering nine homers in 96 at-bats. His .905 OPS is a full 300 points higher than his career mark of .607 in 956 at-bats. Marisnick, though, is sacrificing his already problematic contact ability in return for more power; his 17.7 percent swinging-strike rate would be second worst in the majors (behind Gallo) if he qualified for the batting title. Once Marisnick cools off, I imagine Fisher will get a longer look. He’s not worth holding on to in 10-team mixed leagues in the meantime, but those in deeper formats with bench spots to spare should consider keeping him around (or picking him up if he’s dropped).

- The door is open for Cam Bedrosian to close in Anaheim with Bud Norris (knee) landing on the DL Tuesday, but it probably would have been better for Bedrosian had this happened in a week’s time. Bedrosian had made just one appearance since returning from a two-month DL stint before getting the seventh inning with a lead Tuesday, and manager Mike Scioscia had intended to turn to David Hernandez for the save (Hernandez ended up working the ninth with a five-run lead). Bedrosian looked good in his perfect frame, so maybe Scioscia will consider him for the ninth next time out. However, since Norris isn’t expected to miss much more than the minimum, it doesn’t seem like Bedrosian will be able to seize the role all for himself before Norris gets back.

- J.J. Hardy was having a brutal season, so the Orioles aren’t losing much with him out 4-6 weeks due to a wrist fracture. Still, it doesn’t look like a net gain for them, since they don’t have any decent fallback options at third base that would allow them to play Manny Machado at shortstop. It looks like they’d prefer to go with Ruben Tejada at short than to sign Jhonny Peralta or look elsewhere outside of the organization for a third baseman.

- The good news is Zach Britton (forearm) felt strong after his first rehab appearance Tuesday. The bad news is that the Orioles shifted him to the 60-day disabled list on the same day, ruling out a return until July 4. I thought that was kind of crazy; if Britton is healthy enough to be pitching, he doesn’t need two weeks in the minors. That’s what he’s going to get, though.

National League notes

- 2016 AL All-Star outfielder Michael Saunders is out in Philly after hitting just .205/.257/.360 in 200 at-bats. A year ago at this time, Saunders seemed poised for at least a three-year, $36 million deal in free agency. He ended up settling for $8 million, and now one of baseball’s worst teams has declared him obsolete. Part of the problem, besides the poor offensive showing, is that Saunders has turned into a defensive liability after all of his old injuries. He probably will bounce back some with the bat, but even then, he’s a platoon guy who won’t be an asset defensively in a corner spot. There are still teams that could use him, like the Giants and Angels. He could also be an upgrade as a part-time DH in Minnesota.

- The Phillies were hoping Roman Quinn, Nick Williams and Dylan Cozens would step forward and challenge for outfield spots as the year went along, but it was Cameron Perkins who got the call in place of Saunders. Quinn is injured or he might have gotten a look earlier this month. Both Williams (.280/.314/.516) and Cozens (.246/.311/.496) have solid numbers at Lehigh Valley, but Perkins, who has three years on both, has bettered them by hitting .298/.388/.476. His K/BB ratio is 35/27, compared to 79/9 for Williams and 81/23 for Cozens. Perkins has typically hit for solid averages, but this is the first time in his career that he’s taking walks and he’s also hitting for more power than usual. He’s not going to be a long-term regular, but he looks like a better bet to stick as a bench player now. With Howie Kendrick at second, Perkins can start in left field against lefties and probably the occasional righty, at least until Cesar Hernandez (oblique) returns.

- Hector Neris took his second blown save Sunday, giving up runs for the third time in six appearances this month. The Phillies have generated so few save chances that their closer picture hasn’t invited a bunch of speculation of late. Neris was manager Pete Mackanin’s preferred choice before Sunday and little has been said since, but the door is still open for Pat Neshek to sneak in a few saves (presumably before he’s traded next month).

- I think Mike Montgomery sticks in the Cubs rotation the rest of the way and proves to be a steady mixed-league starter. As someone who stashed him in pretty much every draft this spring, I’m still somewhat disgruntled this didn’t happen over a month ago.

- Neftali Feliz’s extreme flyball tendencies and Miller Park were never a good match, but I thought he’d be an adequate closer anyway. That didn’t work out, of course, but it’ll be interesting to see where Feliz lands next after getting released. His velocity is as good as ever -- he was a consistent 95-98 mph for the Brewers -- and he was able to strike out 61 in 53 2/3 innings for the Pirates last year. Put him in a bigger ballpark on a team with an uncertain closing situation, and he might yet be a fantasy factor later this year. The Marlins and Athletics are two teams that should be looking to grab him, particularly since both could shed relievers in trades next month.

- A.J. Ramos seems particularly likely to be traded, probably before but also potentially after the July 31 deadline. The Marlins would have to spend $8 million or more to keep him in 2018, giving them additional incentive to move on. Ramos has always been more wild than anyone would like and that’s particularly been the case this year (15 BB in 24 IP), but he also has a 2.77 career ERA and his stuff doesn’t seem to have declined at all. A trade could see him land in a setup role, so his stock is down some at the moment. Kyle Barraclough, despite some control issues of his own, seems like the best bet to succeed him with Brad Ziegler having a particularly difficult go of it this year.

- Homer Bailey’s rehab stint has gone swimmingly, with the right-hander allowing two runs over 16 2/3 innings and posting a 17/3 K/BB ratio to date. Reports on his velocity have been pretty encouraging, too. He’s not going to be worth grabbing in mixed leagues initially, but it’s worth keeping an eye on him. Bailey has made just eight major league starts since the beginning of 2015 because of elbow issues.

- Whether it’s a coincidence of not, Keon Broxton started producing as soon as the Brewers called up Lewis Brinson to threaten his job. Now it seems Brinson will be sent down when Ryan Braun (calf) comes off the DL, though since Braun appears to have suffered a setback, that’s not happening this week.

- Eric Sogard just keeps hitting, so Jonathan Villar (back) doesn’t figure to play regularly after coming off the disabled list next week. That doesn’t make Villar droppable in mixed leagues, but he probably won’t be worth using right away. There’s still way too much speed and power upside with Villar to let him go in any format.

- Derek Law did just fine filling in for Mark Melancon in the closer’s role for the Giants last month, but after giving up eight runs in his last three appearances, he was sent down to Triple-A on Tuesday to get straightened out. It should be a short-term thing, and Law could still be a candidate to close later on if Melancon gets hurt again. In the meantime, the Giants will take a look at longtime prospect Kyle Crick, a 2011 first-round pick who had never pitched above Double-A before moving to the bullpen in Triple-A this year. Crick, whose control issues have been well chronicled, had issued just 12 unintentional walks in 29 1/3 innings for Sacramento. That’s not great, but it’s a big improvement for a guy who had averaged 6.2 BB/9 IP in his first six minor league seasons. He’s probably not ready to help just yet, but there’s some real reason for optimism for the first time in a long time.

- Since the Giants picked him over Orlando Calixte, Austin Slater has racked up 15 hits and nine RBI in 10 games. I don’t think the homers or steals will be there to make him useful in mixed leagues, but he was overdue for this chance and it’s nice to see him succeeding so far. It’s bad news for Jarrett Parker, who started a rehab assignment on Monday after missing two months with a broken clavicle. He seemed likely to get his job back in left field before Slater stepped it up.