CFB fantasy QB rankings

CFB fantasy QB rankingsWednesday, July 18, 2018
Tier I:
1. Khalil Tate (Arizona)
2. Justice Hansen (Arkansas State)
3. Kyler Murray (Oklahoma)
4. Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State)
5. McKenzie Milton (UCF)
6. Will Grier (West Virginia)
- Khalil Tate broke the FBS single-game record for a quarterback by rushing yards for 327 against Colorado when he came on in relief of an injured Brandon Dawkins last year. Tate ran away with the job from there, logging 1,411 rushing yards and 12 TD in sum. A freakish, dynamic runner, Tate remains extremely raw in the pocket. With Rich Rodriguez out and Kevin Sumlin in, Tate can expect to throw more this season. He’ll helm Noel Mazzone’s spread offense, which coaxed a solid fantasy season out of limited scrambler Trevor Knight in 2016 at Texas A&M. Tate is a far, far superior player to Knight. He’s the no-doubt 1.1 in every CFF draft this summer.
- According to ESPN’s FPI, Arkansas State plays one of the five easiest schedules in the nation this year. Good news for Justice Hansen, who broke out for nearly 4,000 passing yards last year. This fall, he’s joined by newly eligible transfers Kirk Merritt (Oregon and Texas A&M) and Dahu Green (Oklahoma). Add that to Hansen’s rushing ability (665 yards and seven scores on the ground last year), a bombs-away mentality on offense, and an already stacked skill position group— RB Warren Wand is a muscled-up jitterbug, WR Justin McInnis is one of the best receivers in the Sun Belt, and Omar Bayless and Kendrick Edwards are both strong rotational options— and you can understand why Hansen is one of this year’s premier fantasy players regardless of position. To me, he’s a top-3 overall CFF talent.
- As Baker Mayfield’s backup last year, Kyler Murray was considered one of the team’s best athletes. A top-10 selection in the MLB Draft in June, Murray’s contract with the A’s includes language that allows him to play one last season of college ball. A’s GM Billy Beane called Murray “one of the most dynamic athletes we’ve signed since I got here.” Oklahoma’s offense under Lincoln Riley is a fantasy goldmine. Murray’s explosiveness and cannon arm draw comps to Andrew McCutchen on the baseball field. On the gridiron, he may well take Lamar Jackson’s mantel as the nation’s most devastating dual-threat quarterback this fall.
- My uncle has this penny scheme. What he does is get $50 penny bags from the bank, and then he feeds the pennies into a machine that sorts out the copper pennies from the zinc ones (pre-1983 pennies are made of 95% copper; the ones from 1983 on are made of 97.5% zinc). Someday, if/when the government gets rid of pennies and it becomes legal to melt them down, he hopes to get paid three cents for every copper penny, a bonanza of an investment. And this is what makes it a brilliant, foolproof plan: Each penny will never be worth less than one cent, no matter what. So worst case scenario, if the copper thing doesn’t work out, he’ll just sell all the pennies back and recoup his original investment. Why am I telling you all this? Because Nick Fitzgerald is my penny scheme this season. Fitzgerald was already one of the nation’s elite running quarterbacks— drawing comps to a bigger, right-handed Tim Tebow— and now he’ll be operating one of the nation’s best systems for fantasy quarterbacks. Mississippi State hired former Penn State OC Joe Moorhead over the winter. Moorhead’s RPO-heavy system gives quarterback multiple options on every play, cuts down on post-snap reads and consistently schemes open receivers. If Fitzgerald has it in himself to become a competent pocket passer, JoeMo is going to get it out of him. And if he doesn’t? Well, you can always recoup a bulk of your investment with his legs. Fitzgerald has averaged nearly 1,200 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs a season over the past two years. If he can rush for over 1,000 yards while bumping the passing yardage up over 2,500 — Trace McSorley threw for over 3,500 yards in each of the past two seasons for JoeMo — he’ll be a fantasy monster.
- McKenzie Milton is a fascinating fantasy football evaluation case. Last year, as a sophomore, Milton lit up the AAC for 4,037 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 676 yards and eight more scores. Out of nowhere, he emerged as a fantasy monster. This year, Scott Frost and his next-generation offensive system have moved on to Nebraska. But Milton remains a top-10 projected fantasy quarterback because of the coach the Knights hired to replace Frost, Missouri OC Josh Heupel. I’m dubious about Heupel’s long-term prospects— this is a guy who was fired as OC at his alma matter of Oklahoma after the 2014 season, spent 2015 as OC at Utah State, and essentially earned his first head coaching gig by riding a series of blowouts against bad teams (see: the Drew Lock write-up below) straight to Orlando — but I don’t question the types of numbers Heupel’s Air Raid schema can facilitate for its quarterbacks. UCF plays Phil Steele’s No. 80 schedule this season, similar in quality to the schedule Missouri played last year. Drew Lock threw for nearly 4,000 yards with 44 touchdowns last year, and Milton adds a running element Lock can only dream of. You do the math.
- In his first season in Morgantown, Will Grier threw for 3,490 yards and 34 touchdowns while missing nearly three full games with injury. This season, 4,000 passing yards and 40 aerial touchdowns are absolutely in play. Grier threw for 285 in all 10 games that he started and finished last year. In nine of those 10 games, he threw for over 300 yards. His favorite toys, WRs David Sills and Gary Jennings, both return (Phil Steele's No. 2 receiving corps).
Tier II:
7. Jordan Ta’amu (Ole Miss)
8. D’Eriq King (Houston)
9. Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State)
10. Nathan Rourke (Ohio)
11. Trace McSorley (Penn State)
12. Justin Herbert (Oregon)
13. Gardner Minshew (Washington State)
14. Jett Duffey (Texas Tech)
- In Jordan Ta’amu’s five starts last year, he averaged 320.8 passing yards per game, 2.2 passing touchdowns per game, and 0.8 rushing touchdowns per game. And that was fresh off the bench amidst a lost season after Shea Patterson went down. Ole Miss returns arguably the nation’s best receiving corps, and the Rebels, who are banned from postseason play in 2018, won’t be shy about piling up style points against weak defenses. Against the teeth of the SEC slate, Ole Miss won’t have a choice but to engage in high-scoring firefights.
- Buy D’Eriq King stock. The dual-threat signal-caller flashed last year in limited action, and now he’ll be in charge of running Kendal Briles’ old Baylor system. Expect big numbers on the ground and in the air. It wouldn’t be a surprise if King finished as a top-five fantasy QB.
- I see Dwayne Haskins as an upgrade over J.T. Barrett. Haskins emphatically laid claim to the job in the spring, chasing Joe Burrow off to LSU in the spring. Seven of Ohio State’s other 10 starters are returning, including RB J.K. Dobbins, a stellar offensive line and an athletic receiving corps. Last year, Ohio State averaged 41.1 points per game and topped 50 points five times. It’s not out of the question for the offense to be a bit better in 2018. And I assume we’ll see a bit more passing, as Haskins looked like a better passer than Barrett in his limited 2017 action.
- I tend to find Nathan Rourke—ranked as a top-5 CFF QB around the industry—a tad overrated. Rourke was a fantasy superstar last fall, but much of his production came in the form of 21 rushing TDs. That’s a fluky and unsustainable number that I cannot bank on him repeating. And it’s not like Frank Solich is going to open up the offense any to help Rourke compensate for the lost points with more aerial opportunities.
- I went back-and-forth on Trace McSorley’s ranking 10 times when constructing these rankings over the past month. I’m convinced I’m either a few spots too low on him, or 10 spots too high. I just can’t decide which. On the one hand, he lost whiz OC Joe Moorhead, all-world RB Saquon Barkley, and stud WR DaeSean Hamilton and TE Mike Gesicki over the offseason. But on the other, Penn State’s offense figures to look similar, perhaps with even more passing opportunities now that Barkley is playing on Sundays.
- Justin Herbert, who I rank as the top QB in the 2019 NFL draft class, is also a potential fantasy star. He threw for over 230 yards and at least one TD in each of the seven games he was fully healthy for last season. He also ran for five touchdowns on the year. With Royce Freeman out the door, expect the Ducks to rely on Herbert more heavily this fall. In what very well may be his last collegiate campaign, expect Herbert to put up huge numbers.
- I project Jett Duffey and Gardner Minshew to win the starting jobs in two of college football’s most pass-happy offenses. But that's no sure thing, so do a deep Google dive on the Texas Tech and Washington State QB derbies before your draft. At the time this column published (July 18), Duffey was deadlocked with McLane Carter, with Alan Bowman not far behind the two. HC Kliff Kingsbury has even suggested that he's open to starting the season with a two-quarterback rotation, which would be a real drag for fantasy owners. Over at Washington State, Minshew, the ECU grad transfer, will need to fend off Trey Tinsley and hyped true freshman Cammon Cooper. I like Minshew's shot of winning his respective job more than Duffey, but I wonder if this will be a down year for Wazzu's offense after heavy offseason attrition. Despite all the questions, being the starter at Texas Tech and Washington State in 2018 automatically makes you a top-15 preseason fantasy quarterback. It just does.
Tier III:
15. Eric Dungey (Syracuse)
16. Mason Fine (North Texas)
17. Caleb Evans (UL Monroe)
18. Tyler Huntley (Utah)
19. Jawon Pass (Louisville)
20. Ty Gangi (Nevada)
21. Ben Hicks (SMU)
22. Malcolm Perry (Navy)
23. Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
24. Shawn Robinson (TCU)
25. Charlie Brewer (Baylor)
26. Brian Lewerke (Michigan State)
- In my CFF wide receiver rankings last year, I ranked Syracuse WR Steve Ishmael higher than any other writer in the industry and wrote: “If [Ishmael] fails to reach expectations again, I’ll remain on the sinking fantasy ship as the band plays until we all submerge into cold water. And then Rose will look down at me clinging onto the wood plank and say: “I wish you’d known how to quit Stevey Ish.’” That conviction worked out for me. Likewise, this year, I’m willing to go down on the Eric Dungey Ship. Injuries have limited Dungey to nine games in each of the past two seasons. With Syracuse’s offense nearly assured of improving (eight starters returning)— it’s Year 3 of the Dino Babers Experience, after all, and the Orange’s schedule is softer in 2018 — Dungey is once again a major breakout candidate. Now all he has to do is stay healthy. And one note about that: While Dungey gets knocked down boards because of his durability concerns, this is not a zero-sum game. In most CFF leagues, the waiver wire is quite deep. If Dungey were to get injured, streaming, if done correctly, isn’t going to sink your season.
- Mason Fine threw for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns last fall, and the bulk of his receiving corps returns. North Texas has an Air Raid offense very much on the rise that isn’t talked about much. Because of that, Fine should be available at a slight discount in your draft.
- Looking around the internet, it appears that I’m the lowest writer out there on Caleb Evans. I just don’t trust the guy— or his team. Last year, in the five games against UL-Lafayette, Texas State, Idaho, Appalachian State and Arkansas State, Evans threw for 2,001 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 307 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the other seven games combined, Evans threw for 877 yards and three TD and ran for 266 yards and three TD. Taking a gander at his schedule, Evans is objectively unplayable in four of his 12 games. In the other eight, you’ll be asked to play Russian roulette on whether a huge game or a dud is coming. Not for me— I’d be surprised if I own Evans in any league this fall.
- In Utah’s exciting new-look offense last fall under OC Troy Taylor, formerly the architect of Eastern Washington’s prolific attack, Tyler Huntley showed signs of turning into a fantasy beast. In between those flashes, Huntley was either injured or inconsistent. Huntley missed nearly four full games due to injury, and his first game back was a rust-ravaged debacle. Toss those five games out. In Utah’s other eight contests, Huntley went over 30 fantasy points three times and over 22 in seven of eight. Taylor’s system facilitates passing numbers, and Huntley provides a ton of value as a runner (748 rushing yards last year with sacks omitted, along with six rushing scores). I’m projecting a healthy season, and also a big step forward in Year 2 of Taylor’s offense.
- Jawon Pass is no Lamar Jackson, but the former ballyhooed recruit steps into an extremely fantasy-friendly system that returns a WR corps that Phil Steele ranked No. 10 in the nation. Louisville also has a top-30 offensive line. In addition, the Cardinals weak spot on offense is running back, which should encourage even more throwing. Assuming Pass can play, he’s going to put up big numbers running Bobby Petrino’s QB-friendly scheme.
- Ty Gangi and Ben Hicks both operate Air Raid systems on teams that will be motivated to throw plenty in 2018. Hicks’ receiving corps must be rebuilt after SMU lost Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn to the NFL, but Sonny Dykes’ presence mitigates much of Hicks’ fantasy risk. Gangi gets to work with one of the G5’s best set of receivers.
- Tua Tagovailoa and Shawn Robinson started a combined zero games last year. Dual-threats both, each provides tantalizing fantasy upsides in their respective spread systems. I’m not concerned by Alabama’s aversion to the forward pass over the past few years. That strategy was necessitated by Jalen Hurts’ limitations in the pocket. With Tagovailoa under center, I expect Alabama to air it out more in 2018.
- Charlie Brewer is a bonafide fantasy sleeper. After wrestling the starting job away from Zach Smith last year (Smith has since transferred to Tulsa), Brewer averaged over 300 yards passing with a 9/3 TD/INT rate in his last four games. The dual-threat also adds value with his legs. Much of Baylor’s offensive talent returns, including an outstanding trio of big, physical, athletic receivers in Denzel Mims, Jalen Hurd (yes, THAT Jalen Hurd!) and Chris Platt. I expect Baylor’s offense to take off this fall.
Tier IV:
27. Shea Patterson (Michigan)
28. Tyree Jackson (Buffalo)
29. Brent Stockstill (Middle Tennessee)
30. Taylor Cornelius (Oklahoma State)
31. Bryce Perkins (Virginia)
32. Brandon Wimbush (Notre Dame)
33. Jarrett Stidham (Auburn)
34. Drew Lock (Missouri)
35. J’Mar Smith (Louisiana Tech)
36. Josh Jackson (Virginia Tech)
37. Alex Thomson (Marshall)
38. TaQuon Marshall (Georgia Tech)
39. Chris Robison (FAU)
40. Brady White (Memphis)
41. Marcus Childers (Northern Illinois)
42. Steven Montez (Colorado)
43. Daniel Jones (Duke)
44. Ryan Finley (NC State)
45. Jake Browning (Washington)
46. Malik Rosier (Miami)
47. Chazz Surratt (UNC)
48. Drew Eckels (Western Kentucky)
- I’m sky-high on Shea Patterson for two reasons: 1.) I think he’s good. I didn’t think that was a controversial opinion until I saw all of the Shea Patterson backlash on the internet over the spring and summer. I think those criticizing his game weren’t taking into account the full context of his situation. Patterson didn’t have it easy at Ole Miss. He was tossed to the lions as a true freshman after Chad Kelly got hurt late in the season. As a sophomore, leading a scandal-besieged program under sanctions, he threw for 346 yards or more and two touchdowns or more in five of the six games he started and finished (the exception being the game at Alabama). I believe in his talent and rank him as the No. 6 quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft. 2.) I think Michigan’s offense is going to be better than people think. The Wolverines haven’t had much of a choice but to run one of college football’s most conservative offenses over the past few years as Jim Harbaugh has struggled to find even an average starter. With Patterson, a solid stable of runnings backs and an exciting, high-upside collection of receivers, Michigan will is likely to open up the offense. Harbaugh hasn’t had a quarterback this good (in college) since his last year at Stanford (2010). That season, Andrew Luck threw for 3,338 yards with a 32/8 TD/INT rate and ran for 453 yards and three touchdowns. Those yardage totals are just under what Trace McSorley put up last year (3,570/491). I’m not saying Patterson will be McSorley’s fantasy equal, and I’m definitely not saying that Patterson is Andrew Luck, but I think there’s more fantasy upside here than meets the eye.
- In Tyree Jackson’s last four games prior to getting hurt last year, he jumped onto the NFL radar, averaging 340.75 passing yards and 2.25 passing touchdowns per game. Buffalo figures to take the restrictor plates completely off the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder this fall. It doesn’t hurt that Jackson has arguably the Group of 5’s best receiver, Anthony Johnson, to throw to. It also doesn’t hurt that Jackson can provide a little extra value with his legs as well (596 rushing yards, nine touchdowns in 18 games over the past two years).
- In all fantasy drafts, I'm keen on targeting bounceback candidates who can be had at a discount. Brent Stockstill fits that description as well as anyone this fall outside of maybe Eric Dungey. Stockstill threw for 3,993 yards and 30 TD as a redshirt freshman in 2015. The next year, he fell to 3,233/31 while limited to 10 games due to injury. Last year, the injury bug struck early, ravaging his season (1,672/16). If he can somehow stay healthy in 2018, 4,000 passing yards and 30+ TD is in play.
- In mid-July, shortly before this column was published, Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy announced that Taylor Cornelius was the frontrunner to win Mason Rudolph’s old post. That came as a surprise to me, as I’d expected Dru Brown, the Hawaii grad transfer, to enter August as the favorite to take over Oklahoma State’s explosive offense. Whoever emerges with the job is in an extremely advantageous situation to put up big numbers. This year’s skill group won’t be quite as good as last year’s, though. Stud RB Justice Hill is back, but the Pokes have to replace star WRs James Washington and Marcell Ateman. If I was convinced that Cornelius was going to start 12 games, I’d have him ranked at least 15 spots higher. But this situation is too volatile to invest a higher pick than this before it sorts itself out.
- Brandon Wimbush is a post-hype sleeper to monitor in your draft. Due to his accuracy issues, he’s no sure thing to start 12 games next year (Wimbush has a short leash with Ian Book and stud true freshman Phil Jurkovec behind him). But if he’s made any strides as a passer, Wimbush could emerge as the fantasy star we wanted him to be last year. He’s a boom-or-bust type who could be juice worth the squeeze on draft day depending on how far he falls.
- Bryce Perkins is an intriguing Power 5 sleeper I'm buying stock in. The former Arizona State signee, who most recently led his JUCO team to the national championship game, is a strong-armed dual-threat quarterback who drew raves this spring. How might he look in Virginia’s offense? Perkins’ arm isn’t as strong (or refined) as Kurt Benkert’s. However, Perkins is a far, far superior athlete. A better example of Perkins’ fantasy upside may be Taysom Hill, whom HC Bronco Mendenhall and OC Robert Anae coached at BYU. Anae loves to pass, but his system can be tailored to take advantage of his quarterback’s legs when he has a true dual-threat (this element of the offense was scrapped under the statuesque Benkert). In Hill’s best collegiate season (2013), he threw for 2,938 yards and 19 TD while rushing for 1,344 yards and 10 TD. That was a better fantasy season than Quinton Flowers (2,911/25/1,078/11) had last year. We don't have much tape on Perkins, so he is a risky draft-day proposition, but that slices both ways -- your fellow owners may overlook him completely.
- Jarrett Stidham is a better NFL prospect than CFF player. Let somebody else over-draft him on name value. Jake Browning is another guy with a bigger name than fantasy game. I’d be shocked if I own him in a league this season.
- Like Caleb Evans, Drew Lock put up the vast majority of his production last season in a handful of games against the underbelly of his schedule. In Missouri's eight games against Missouri State, Kentucky, Idaho, Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Arkansas (only 7-6 Kentucky finished with a winning record), Lock went 160-for-261 (61.3%) for 2,848 yards (356.0 yards per game) and a 36/6 TD/INT ratio (4.5 TD per game). In Lock's four games against South Carolina, Purdue, Auburn, Texas, he went 67-for-133 (50.4%) for 863 yards (215.7 ypg) and a 4/6 TD/INT rate (1.0 TD per game). He also went 15-for-25 (60%) for 253 yards and a 4/1 TD/INT rate against Georgia, but outside of the two 63-yard touchdowns to Emanuel Hall, Lock went 13-for-23 for 127 yards. Unfortunately, HC Josh Heupel and WR J’Mon Moore are gone, and the schedule gets considerably harder in 2018 (per Phil Steele, only Western Kentucky faces a bigger discrepancy in 2018 schedule quality compared to 2017— this fall, Missouri plays Steele’s No. 27 schedule, last year it played his No. 71 schedule). Missouri hired the uber-uninspiring Derek Dooley to replace Heupel. Dooley’s pro-style offense is far less conducive to aerial numbers than Heupel’s aggressive shoot-for-the-moon spread attack that often threw deep. Because Lock offers essentially zero as a rusher, all of his fantasy production must come through the air. Against the SEC’s top defenses, he’s virtually unplayable. Therefore, he’s a low-tier QB2 in standard leagues who should be used as a streamer when the matchup dictates. I would assume I won't own him in any league. To be worth the draft slots I've seen him go in this summer, Lock would need to have a nearly identical statistical season. No chance.
- Josh Jackson ran into an academics issue over the offseason. Fortunately, he was cleared in June and appears to be all-systems go for the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he’s a limited player on an offense devoid of playmakers. Billed as a dual-threat, Jackson only rushed for 324 yards on 2.6 yards per carry last year. You can have him.
- Malik Rosier would be ranked higher on this list if I was convinced he’d hold off N’Kosi Perry all year. I’m not.
- Alex Thomson, Chris Robison, Brady White and Drew Eckels all run fantasy-friendly systems in the Group of 5. Each is worth a draft day flier. But keep an eye on their situations in the lead-up to your draft. Robison and White, in particular, will be in dog fights next month to win their respective jobs.
- Manny Wilkins is an ideal QB4 in a two-QB, 14-team league. He threw for 3,270 yards and 20 TD last year and ran for 282 yards and seven TD. With a stacked skill group returning — including Round 1 WR N’Keal Harry and intriguing young RB Eno Benjamin — Wilkins’ 2017 represents his fantasy floor, not his ceiling.
- It feels crazy to rank Clemson’s quarterback at No. 53, but I felt I had no recourse. I expect Kelly Bryant to be replaced by all-world true freshman QB Trevor Lawrence at some point this season, so this is a situation I want no part of in CFF. I’d love to own Lawrence in a dynasty league. But I can’t imagine I’ll own a Clemson QB in a redraft league this fall.
- I don’t want any part of Texas’ perpetual quarterback rotation. If Shane Buechele wasn’t still around in Austin, I’d have Sam Ehlinger quite a bit higher. But he is, and Ehlinger is injury prone, so I’m going to be passing on Longhorns quarterbacks in my drafts this summer.
- J.T. Daniels would be ranked higher if I knew he’d be USC’s quarterback. I asked a little birdie near the USC program to handicap the Trojans quarterback battle for me. His odds were Daniels 65%, Jack Sears 25% and Matt Fink 10%. Daniels, a five-star phenom, has the highest ceiling of the three. With USC’s skill talent once again top-notch, the winner of this QB derby will be worth rostering in almost every format.
- Jarret Doege and Reid Herring are both Air Raid quarterbacks who can had on a discount. If you play in a deep format, keep them in mind as high-upside bench options.
- Don't forget about Riley Neal, who missed most of last season with an injury. Neal threw for 2,541 yards and 13 TD and ran for 540 yards and eight TD in only 11 games back in 2016. If he stays healthy and returns to that form, I may have slighty under-ranked him.
- In extremely deep formats, I’m going to give you the go-ahead to draft Luke Skipper as a backup. Skipper was bad last year (55.9% completions, 3/4 TD/INT rate), and his team was worse (2-10). But Skipper has several things going for him. One, he runs Phil Montgomery’s old Baylor system, generally gold for CFF quarterbacks (think Robert Griffin, or, more recently, Eric Dungey). Two, Skipper is the undisputed starter with Chad President still recovering from a knee injury. Three, Tulsa returns a ton of skill talent. And four: Despite Skipper’s struggles last season, he still averaged 9.0 yards per attempt. If he’d thrown enough passes to qualify, Skipper would have ranked No. 6 in the nation in YPA last year behind these studs: Baker Mayfield, McKenzie Milton, Mason Rudolph, Drew Lock and Logan Woodside (and ever so slightly ahead of Will Grier!). Nobody wants Skipper after last year’s debacle, so he’ll be available for a song at the end of your draft.
- I think UCLA is going to be a train wreck this fall, and I don’t think they’ll have one quarterback who’ll start all 12 games. They also play the nation’s hardest schedule. Despite Chip Kelly’s history of producing monster CFF quarterbacks, I can’t rank Modster any higher than I have him because of all that.
Tier VI:
74. Woody Barrett
(Kent State)
75. Stephen Calvert (Liberty)
76. Gus Ragland
(Miami OH)
77. Jordan Love (Utah State)
78. Zac Thomas (Appalachian State)
79. Adrian Martinez
(Nebraska)
80. Joe Burrow
(LSU)
81. Elijah Sindelar
(Purdue)
82. Sawyer Smith
(Troy)
83. Kasim Hill
(Maryland)
84. Jake Fromm
(Georgia)
85. KJ Carta-Samuels (Colorado State)
86. Hayden Moore
(Cincinatti)
87. Blake Barnett
(USF)
88. Matt Romero (New Mexico State)
89. Kendall Hinton
(Wake Forest)
90. Cole McDonald
(Hawaii)
91. Frank Nutile
(Temple)
92. Tony Poljan
(Central Michigan)
93. Kato Nelson
(Akron)
94. Terry Wilson
(Kentucky)
95. Kyle Shurmur
(Vanderbilt)
96. Andrew Ford
(UMass)
97. Kenny Pickett
(Pitt)
98. Kai Locksley
(UTEP)
99. Levi Lewis
(UL-Lafayette)
100. Cephus Johnson
(South Alabama)
- Woody Barrett is the newest quarterback to take over the old Baylor offense. Kent State hired Dino Babers disciple Sean Lewis away from Syracuse over the winter. Barrett, a former four-star recruit who signed with Auburn out of high school, is a dual-threat who will have the ball in his hands plenty. But while he'll be given clearance to chuck the ball around the yard with Kent State playing from behind all year, Barrett's receiving corps and offensive line are among the nation's worst units.
- With Liberty entering the ranks of the FBS, Stephen Calvert makes his debut on this list. Calvert runs a pass-happy offense (he had more passing attempts last year in 11 games than Baker Mayfield, Trace McSorley, Drew Lock and Lamar Jackson had in full FBS slates) that features one of the most exciting Group of 5 WRs in the nation (Antonio Gandy-Golden). Even so, temper your expectations. Calvert offers less than nothing as a runner (-176 career rushing yards), and he no longer has the likes of Morehead State, Indiana State and Presbyterian to beat up on. To be fair, Calvert lit Baylor up for 447 yards and three scores in last year’s opener.
- Kendall Hinton’s three-game suspension to open the year coupled with his ongoing accuracy issues render him undraftable in the vast majority of formats.
- Adrian Martinez and Levi Lewis are youngsters competing to take over the explosive offensive systems run by new Nebraska HC Scott Frost (formerly of UCF) and new UL-Lafayette HC Billy Napier (Arizona State). For that reason, both are solid dynasty options. Temper your expectations in redraft leagues, though.
Thor Nystrom is a former MLB.com associate reporter whose writing has been honored by Rolling Stone magazine and The Best American Essays series. Say hi to Rotoworld's college football writer on Twitter @thorku
Email :Thor Nystrom