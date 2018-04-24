2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 5

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

16. Baltimore Ravens - S Derwin James , FSU - Peter King basically wrote a love poem from the Ravens to James. Linebacker, safety, slot corner, etc. James can do it all. I’m very intrigued to see if Ozzie Newsome walks away from his final draft with Baltimore’s quarterback of the future. I know Calvin Ridley is a common projection, but no receiver with Ridley’s (poor) athletic profile has been selected in the first round in 15-plus years.

15. (TRADE) Oakland Raiders (via ARI) - T Kolton Miller , UCLA - I absolutely buy Tom Cable’s interest in Miller due to his athleticism and Cable’s belief in his own ability. I also think Gruden will listen to his coaches. They drop down and flip a few 6th round picks for higher draft selections, perhaps a second and third-round pick.

14. Green Bay Packers - EDGE Marcus Davenport , UTSA - Derwin James is very intriguing here. I’ll go with a pass rusher who teams will feel comfortable with, evaluation wise, after he competed in the Senior Bowl. If both Landry and Davenport are on the board, the pick will be an interesting one.

13. Washington Redskins - DL Vita Vea , Washington - The Redskins have invested a number of picks in their front five, yet they still need plenty of help. Vea could lock down the interior and instantly improve the run defense. That’s his floor. I question how consistently disruptive he can be game to game, but others do not. I’m not naive enough to think my evaluation is the only one that matters. Uncle Tony writes Vea to the Redskins is a poorly kept secret . I still like Guice as an option here, safety and edge rusher are also possible.

12. (TRADE) San Francisco 49ers (via BUF) - EDGE Harold Landry , Boston College - I could absolutely see the 49ers trading up with the Bucs for one of the top linebackers. If not, Landry fits the pure pass rusher role the 49ers are craving and they could drop down a few spots to get him (12 plus come combo of 53, 56 and 96). Landry is the best speed rusher in this class with outstanding bend. I could also see Leighton Vander Esch as the pick.

11. Miami Dolphins - CB Denzel Ward , Ohio State - I was very close to going with Derwin James or Vita Vea here. Ward could go much earlier (Browns or Colts), and I think he’s the clear top corner in the eyes of NFL teams. Teams might view the Dolphins as the team to jump above for quarterbacks.

10. (TRADE) Arizona Cardinals (via OAK) - QB Josh Rosen , UCLA - I could see the Cardinals being very aggressive in attacking the quarterback position. Steve Keim called it the Holy Grail for an organization. Rosen could be the No. 3 pick, but if not a team likely trades up for him whether it be the Bills, Dolphins or Cardinals. With that said, PK points to the Cardinals loving Baker Mayfield , so perhaps they punt the position if he’s not available. Moving up from No. 15 might cost a second and third-round pick.

9. (TRADE) Buffalo Bills (via SF) - QB Josh Allen , Wyoming - I think there’s pressure for the Bills to trade up for a quarterback. Peter King mentioned they want to keep their second first-round pick (No. 22) and moving up to No. 9 from No. 12 allows them to do that. King mentions a similar deal up to No. 6 that would include 12, 53, 56 and 96. Remember, the Jets just traded three second-round picks to move up three spots, so two second-round picks might be the price paid.

8. Chicago Bears - LB Tremaine Edmunds , Virginia Tech - Football players Edmunds’ size should not move the way he does. He has his flaws, but as a run and chase player with a theoretical high ceiling, Edmunds could shine with the Bears. Nelson would be the ideal fit here.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick , Alabama - It appears I have more questions about the extent of Fitzpatrick’s game than the NFL. He’s a great slot corner. I don’t think he can play outside consistently. But Peter King said teams around the No. 7 selection are sniffing around Fitzpatrick, meaning they like him. Fitzpatrick vs. Derwin James is a tough one to decide between.

6. Indianapolis Colts - LB Roquan Smith , Georgia - An ideal outcome for the Colts. It is clear Chris Ballard wants to build a young core, and there’s a chance he can do that in this draft alone. I know many assume the Colts will trade out. They could, but a jump to 12 or 15 is sizable. Roquan is an instant difference maker at linebacker. Denzel Ward also makes sense.

5. Denver Broncos - G Quenton Nelson , Notre Dame - The Broncos seem to be in the Baker Mayfield sweepstakes, and if he’s on the board at No. 4 I bet they flip picks with the Browns to prevent the Cardinals or Bills from moving up. Outside of Baker, adding an easy evaluation at an important position in Nelson is smart.

4. Cleveland Browns - EDGE Bradley Chubb , NC State - Just looking at the non-QBs at the top of the draft, it will be difficult for Dorsey to pass up on a chance at Chubb. Rostering two top five pick pass rushers is a good building block.

3. New York Jets (via IND) - QB Baker Mayfield , Oklahoma - Robert Klemko has written a great 50 part series on Mayfield during the draft process. Klemko was asked which team he expects Mayfield to land on. He predicted the Jets, insinuating there’s a reason why (that he won’t share until after the draft). Mayfield would certainly fit the style of offense the Jets deployed last season. I find it interesting Josh Rosen is the favorite for this selection via one Vegas sports book.

2. New York Giants - RB Saquon Barkley , Penn State - The closer this gets, the more it seems Barkley is the selection. Dan Patrick cited one source who said the ownership wants Barkley. From their perspective, the Giants could view putting Barkley with Odell, Engram and Shepherd around Eli Manning as a possible shot of life in Eli’s career.

I also believe the Baker Mayfield buzz here. Scot McCloughan, who was brought in by John Dorsey for at least one draft meeting, previously stated Mayfield is his top QB in the 2018 class. It’s fair to assume McCloughan has influence. There is no rush to start Darnold with Tyrod and Stanton on the roster. My question is how is someone supposed to improve without reps? That is a difficult situation.

1. Cleveland Browns - QB Sam Darnold , USC - After Sam Darnold ’s pro day, Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Joel Klatt put it in permanent marker that Darnold would be the Browns selection. Perhaps we’ve come full circle and the pick will actually happen after Josh Allen ’s name was mentioned frequently for weeks.

The Rotoworld Football Podcast is rumbling along. Subscribe . And Evan Silva and I completed the team needs/mock draft series. The schedule is here .

Of course this mock will be inaccurate. The goal of every mock draft is to identify current needs, potential needs, draft trends of specific decision makers and highlight names that all of you can go and watch. Accuracy is not exactly the goal. This is a mock of what I think will happen.

17. Los Angeles Chargers - QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville - Thus far, Jackson’s draft day projection has placed him among his own tier of quarterbacks and away from the “top” four. The Chargers and Saints have been looking at quarterbacks for multiple drafts. At some point one will pull the trigger. Bucky Brooks’ point of Bill Belichick possibly wanting a mobile quarterback with pocket skills after watching Deshaun Watson is an interesting point.

18. (TRADE) New England Patriots (via SEA) - T Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame - The Patriots top goal should be to find a left tackle, and the Seahawks always seem to trade down. McGlinchey, from my desk chair, is the top tackle in this class. I know there are snaps where he loses. That can be said of almost every tackle in the league.

19. Dallas Cowboys - LB Leighton Vander-Esch, Boise State - I buy Jane Slater’s (and others) mention that the Cowboys gave LVE a Brian Urlacher comparison. It’s not like the Cowboys are a leak-proof organization. If LVE isn’t on the board, Taven Bryan makes sense. As does a possible receiver.

20. Detroit Lions - DL Da’Ron Payne - Both Davenport and Landry make sense. Upfield disruption needs to be added for the Lions, and Payne offers that. He was dominant versus Georgia and has experience at both 1 and 3-technique.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (via BUF) - C/G Frank Ragnow, Arkansas - Ragnow will be a first-round pick. The Bengals really misevaluated where the interior offensive line contracts were going after letting Kevin Zeitler depart to another team. Ragnow could start immediately at guard or center,

22. Buffalo Bills - C James Daniels, Iowa - Mr. Peter King said the Bills want to keep this pick in any trade up. I can only assume they are targeting an off-ball linebacker or center. James Daniels reminds me a lot of Ryan Kalil.

23. (TRADE) Seattle Seahawks (via NE) - DL Taven Bryan, Florida - The Seahawks lack second and third round picks. They would be able to recoup at least one of those with this trade down. In fact, they are missing a second rounder after trading it for Sheldon Richardson. They selected Malik McDowell in round two last year. What does that have to do with this pick? A search for a 3-technique is ongoing. Bryan fits that.

24. Carolina Panthers - CB Josh Jackson, Iowa - The Panthers missed out on a failed Bashaud Breeland signing. They tried to invest there and it didn’t work out, no offense Ross Cockrell. Jackson makes sense, as he has great ball skills. I would choose corner and interior OL (begging for Ragnow) over safety here. It should be receiver. Take a shot and pushing the offense forward.

25. Tennessee Titans - EDGE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State - Is it too obvious to link Hubbard to a head coach with Ohio State ties? Maybe even one who recruited him in college? Hubbard fills a need, as the Titans have aging edge rushers. Linebacker makes sense as well. Trading out might be the No. 1 priority with the Titans lacking in picks.

26. Atlanta Falcons - CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville - I want them to land Taven Bryan, but if not the Falcons can double up on interior disruptors in round two and three. Alexander can upgrade a corner spot. I’m pointing at you, Brian Poole.

27. New Orleans Saints - WR D.J. Moore, Maryland - The Saints lack a second-round pick, so a trade out is definitely possible. As is a pick on the defensive side, I just could push an edge rusher or defensive lineman here. The Saints have continued to take a long look at pass catchers in this draft class, so Moore or Mike Gesicki make sense.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers - RB Derrius Guice, LSU - So far the Steelers and Le’Veon Bell have not seen eye to eye on a long term deal. Guice lacks Bell’s extraordinary receiving traits, but this would signal a change at the position. Justin Reid is possible as well.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars - G Will Hernandez, UTEP - I want to place a DL here with big money coming up for Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell, but the NFL seems to have questions about Maurice Hurst. AJ Cann and Jeremy Parnell could be coming up on new deal, and Hernandez could replace Cann. he fits the Jaguars mauling mentality up front.

30. Minnesota Vikings - G Isaiah Wynn, Georgia - Hernandez is possible here, and it is absolutely Ragnow’s latest spot. I think Wynn is a top 10 prospect, and he could come in and start immediately.

31. New England Patriots - S Justin Reid, Stanford - A trade out is possible (likely?). If Not, the Patriots displayed interest in Reid throughout the process. They will like his versatility.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - CB Mike Hughes, UCF - The most immediate needs for the Eagles are tight end and a cornerback with return ability. The latter is Hughes, who could be viewed as a slot starter. Don’t rule out a possible left tackle of the future.