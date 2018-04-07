Round Table: Quarterbacks

Saturday, April 7, 2018

We’re just slightly under three weeks until the start of the 2018 NFL Draft takes place, and for a variety of reasons, it’s been one of the most talked about classes we’ve had in quite some time.

To help get a better feel of the class, I decided to ask some of Rotoworld’s NFL, NFL Draft, and College Football experts to participate in a series of roundtable questions to help break down what makes this such a fun -- but divisive -- group of prospects.

First up, the quarterback position. Simply put, this is one of the most intriguing groups of signal-callers we’ve had in this decade, maybe even this century. We could see up to five signal-callers go in the first round, and several more should be off the board on Day 2.

On to the questions.

1. How many quarterbacks deserve to go in the first round? How many do you predict will?

Rich Hribar: There are three that are for sure deserving (Darnold, Mayfield and Rosen) and two others - Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson- that will be selected in the first round along with them. Ideally, you'd prefer to have the opportunity to slow play both Allen (we know he's going much higher) and Jackson into action and having that 5th-year option available down the line carries incentive to make them Day 1 selections.

Mark Lindquist: Only three signal-callers deserve to go in the first round. I love Josh Rosen with the fire of a million suns and will additionally toss in Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. No other quarterbacks pass my first-round bar. I view Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson as athletic quarterback projects far more suited for early on Day 2 than in the prime real estate for Day 1. As for how many will actually be drafted on Day 1, I think four, with Josh Allen joining my trio. Lamar Jackson flies off the board early in the second round.

Josh Norris: Four quarterbacks are slotted in my top 32: Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson, and four deserve to be drafted in round one. To talk beyond talent for a moment, building a good roster around a quarterback on a rookie contract creates an automatic window to win. There are numerous recent examples. As far as a prediction, ultimately I believe four quarterbacks will be selected in round one, with Josh Allen replacing Jackson and not in the specific order I mentioned.

Thor Nystrom: The answer to both questions is five. Even though a part of me doesn’t believe Josh Allen provides Round 1 value, I concede that his upside at the sport’s most valuable position probably makes him deserving of a top-32 call. We know that Allen, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield are locks to go in Round 1 later this month. Lamar Jackson isn't currently viewed that way, but I'd be floored if he fell out of Round 1. I'll go as far as to say that I think there's a better chance of Lamar going in the top-15 than of Lamar falling into Round 2. Let's break this down right quick. The odds of four quarterbacks going in the top-10 is better than 50-50, yeah? In his most recent mock, Mel Kiper had four QBs in his top-five. So did Josh Norris. Todd McShay had four in the top-six. And so on. Once the fourth quarterback goes off the board, the fifth (presumably Jackson) would need to freefall more than 20 spots — past several teams that desperately need a quarterback — to fall to Day 2. There’s little chance of that happening with such a huge golf between the top-five QBs and the next tier (led by Mason Rudolph).

Raymond Summerlin: While some might not like it, this question is inexorably tied to positional value and scarcity, meaning quarterbacks with even fringe hopes at becoming a starter "deserve" to go in the first round. Using those guidelines, there are at least five quarterbacks who deserve to go and potentially six depending on how Mason Rudolph is viewed. I expect five to come off the board with four selected in the first 12 picks.

2. Who is the most underrated quarterback prospect in this class?

Hribar: It feels weird to say it because he's going to be selected highly, but Baker Mayfield. Not that he's overly disrespected on any level, but I find it odd that he's not at least thought of in the conversation as Darnold and Rosen. Outside of prototypical size - which is less of a factor in today's game as offenses incorporate more speed and spacing - Mayfield's resume is dynamic. He had a highly decorated and dynamic career, which isn't solely influenced by the open offenses he helmed. He has underrated arm strength, is the most accurate passer in this class on all three levels and even though he carries the trump card of being able to improv and extend plays, he's someone who uses his legs for rushing purposes in a secondary fashion.

Lindquist: Josh Rosen. No, really. For me, he's as close to a lock at quarterback as a prospect can come, yet there's a very real possibility that he's the third or even the fourth quarterback drafted later this month. Simply put, that's absurd. If I'm the Cleveland Browns, that's an easy No. 1 pick for me. It's always possible that NFL teams know things we don't in terms of Rosen's medical checks.

Norris: Josh Rosen. Allow me to explain. In April, all we can do is attempt to read the tea leaves when trying to predict what will happen during draft season. It is absolutely plausible that Rosen will be the fourth quarterback off the board. I’m no doctor, so I can’t comment on his shoulder operation or two concussions on record. But I firmly believe he is the easiest evaluation among the quarterbacks from a play in, play out perspective. He should belong at the top of his tier, not the bottom.

Nystrom: Lamar Jackson. The lack of hype surrounding Jackson right now has to do with some combination of the NFL's lack of creative gumption and, I postulate, the lack of motivation for teams interested in L-Jax to telegraph that — even anonymously — to the media. If you’re the GM of a team that needs a quarterback, and you’re high on Jackson, you’re telling your coaching staff and scouting department to either shut their traps about Jackson when asked or to poke holes in his game anonymously. Getting a talent like this on a Draft Day discount is an organizational dream, and I think that the teams around the league who are interested in Jackson are playing a group game of chicken right now.

Summerlin: This is probably not true of #DraftTwitter, but Lamar Jackson seems to be severely undervalued by the league. Jackson has concerns as a pure thrower, to be sure, but there are as many red flags in Josh Allen's profile, and he does not possess the game-breaking ability on the ground of Jackson. As long as he lands in the right situation with an offensive coordinator willing to build the system around him, Jackson should thrive.

3. What quarterback gives you the most pause?

Hribar: I'm sure most of the responses here are going to be Josh Allen and it's mine as well. By now, everyone has heard the arguments from both sides. He's the clear scouts vs stats, boom-or-bust, draw a line in the sand player in this class. It's easy to see why scouts are enamored with the ceiling potential of Allen. When things come together, he represents what we easily identify with as being a quarterback He's big, athletic and can throw it over them mountains, like Uncle Rico believes he can. Unfortunately, Allen falls into a bucket that has produced a low probability of NFL success because of his inaccuracy issues and inability to rise up and even perform averagely versus any real competition that he faced.

Lindquist: Josh Allen. Every one of the top quarterback prospects in this class has a strong enough arm to cut it in the NFL, which makes Allen's biggest strength -- that rocket launcher attached to his shoulder -- less important in my mind. I understand the athletic allure in what Allen brings to the table, but there's a ton of projection with the Wyoming gunslinger. A ton of projection. It gives pause, especially if Allen finds an NFL home via a top-five pick, which he almost certainly will. Whiffing on a quarterback at the top of the draft is the kind of move that costs general managers jobs and sets back franchises five years. I just can't stomach Allen at that price.

Norris: Josh Allen, easily. I can point you to the five or so throws a game that decision makers will love, but what surrounds each showcases potential fatal flaws. If Allen is ultimately very successful, that is awesome. If he’s good, he’s good. It won’t bother me that I “missed” on him. He’s just not my type at the position.

Nystrom: The obvious answer is Josh Allen. But since I assume everyone else will answer that way, I’m going to go another direction and say Sam Darnold. Allen’s peccadilloes are well documented. Darnold hasn’t been dissected in the same way, even though his own game features aspects that, if not fixed, will render him a gargantuan bust. Darnold was a turnover machine (13 INTs/nine fumbles in 2017 and 20 INTs in his last 20 games) at USC. Most will explain that away by saying he’s a raw player who will improve his decision-making under NFL coaching. Maybe, maybe not — right? But the even bigger issue, for me, is his elongated delivery, which gives pass rushers longer to get to him (and knock the ball out of his hands) and defensive backs an extra split second to read his intentions and make a play on the ball. So to sum up: Darnold needs as many reps as he can handle in the short-term for developmental purposes, but he also needs the time to make large-scale delivery tweaks for the long-term. That's a sneaky scary combo, friends. This is not a clean, surefire profile. Far from it.

Summerlin: The answer has to be Josh Allen, especially based on where he is likely to be selected. Accuracy is the most important attribute for an NFL quarterback, and Allen's is well below-average whether looking at basic stats (56.2% completion rate), tape-derived metrics (last among charted quarterbacks in accuracy and placement beyond the line of scrimmage according to Ben Solak of NDT Scouting), and the eye test. Perhaps he will improve once he gets into the league a la Matthew Stafford, who posted a 57.1 completion percentage at Georgia, and he has shown better in the pre-draft process. Still, there is a real chance his lack of accuracy paired with questionable decision making torpedoes his career.

4. Outside of Josh Rosen, which quarterback is most ready to play in the NFL right now?

Hribar: Mayfield for me. He has 48 games of experience (the second-most in this class behind J.T. Barrett) and continuously got better in each of his collegiate career. He was asked to do more pre-snap than given credit for and is also much safer with the football than either Darnold or Rosen are entering the league at this point.

Lindquist: Baker Mayfield. While I don't view Mayfield as having close to the ceiling of any of the other top four quarterbacks in the class, I feel very, very comfortable with him finding early pro success. He's smart, accurate and an instant leader in the locker room. On top of that, he's gone through the evaluating process checking off the questions we've had for him along the way. Too short? Measured in over six feet at the Senior Bowl and somehow even taller than that at the combine. Subpar arm strength? Has consistently shown zip evaluators didn't think he had during throwing drills. Headache? Well, at the very least, nothing's come out about Mayfield tanking his interviews.

Norris: Logan Woodside. Kidding. It is Baker Mayfield. Oklahoma utilized the quick passing game often, plus Baker is comfortable when forced to hold the football longer than necessary and make a play. We hear “sit and wait” every single year, and it is rarely put into practice for an entire season. So all first round quarterbacks should expect to play at some point this season.

Nystrom: Baker Mayfield. Easily. Darnold, Allen and Jackson all need work. None of the three should make an NFL start next fall (though at least Darnold and Allen presumably will). Mayfield may not have the ceiling of that trio, but his floor is higher, and he has no pronounced mechanical issue to fix. Plus, he’s a year older than Allen, two years older than Darnold and Jackson and attempted a shade under 1,500 collegiate passes. Jackson (1,086), Darnold (846) and Allen (649) don’t have nearly as many live-round reps.

Summerlin: Building on the last answer, accuracy is of the utmost importance, and the most accurate of the top quarterbacks is Baker Mayfield. That is probably not a popular choice in this category considering the offense he played in at Oklahoma, but even when the "easy" throws are filtered out, Mayfield remains the most accurate of all the top quarterbacks according to Pro Football Focus. He was also in complete command of that offense, at times showed the ability to make NFL reads, and was consistently a good decision maker. That is not to say he is perfect by any means, but his accuracy, decision making, and playmaking ability should allow him to have early success even while he is still learning the ropes.



5. Of the quarterbacks you expect to be available on Day 3, who has the best chance of eventually developing into a starter?

Hribar: I'm assuming that Mason Rudolph won't be there on Day 3, so I'll go in another direction. I suppose I'll go with Riley Ferguson. Maybe I just have a thing for svelte quarterbacks in attacking collegiate offenses, but at least Ferguson has some pedigree to back up the counting stats he accrued at Memphis. He was a three-star recruit to Tennessee, suffered a broken leg and left the team, then produced through two different offensive coordinators in his two years at Memphis. He's a gunslinger (averaging 9.0 Y/A) with downfield accuracy (63.1 percent completion rate in each of his seasons) and protected the football, tallying the third-best TD:INT ratio in this class. He lacks athleticism and a feel for the intermediate passing game that will undoubtedly make his transition to the NFL an uphill climb, but you're asking me to find something at the end of the rainbow here.

Lindquist: Try as I might to just perish the thought from my mind, I have a little deep cut crush on Virginia's Kurt Benkert, who flashed at times in 2017 and has the requisite arm strength to make some noise. He's not the most accurate of passers -- just 58.5-percent completions -- but could also stand to benefit from having a pro coaching staff teaching him the ropes after playing his college ball at East Carolina and UVA.

Norris: Rather than give you a name, let’s look at how unlikely it is a day three quarterback emerges as a quality starter. Since 1990, around 8% of day three quarterbacks have gone on to earn pro bowl honors (I hate using pro bowl selections as a designation of success, so I apologize). Could we see this class produce one? Possibly, but I would rather spend my time on day three offensive linemen or running backs.

Nystrom: Mike White. White’s a flawed prospect — he has cinder-block feet, takes too many sacks and can get into the habit of locking onto receivers — but he has the type of skillset that would play up with a good supporting cast. Let me paint this picture for you. White will presumably go in Round 4 or 5 to a team with an aging starter that didn’t pop a QB in the earlier rounds. Let me toss out the Steelers. If Big Ben were to play for two more years and then cede his outstanding supporting cast to White, White’s strengths (nice arm, good feel in the pocket, dangerous passer when he’s in rhythm) would play up while his weaknesses could be mitigated by strong protection and a receiving corps adept at separating. White’s got work to do, obviously, but he has the traits necessary to surprise at the next level.

Summerlin: It is seemingly more likely by the day Kyle Lauletta comes off the board prior to Day 3, which leaves the cupboard awfully bare. Mike White is probably the right answer as a prototypical guy who played well at times in college, but taking a shot on a toolsy prospect like Kurt Benkert makes a little more sense on Day 3.