2018 NFL Draft Order

The 2018 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas, from Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28.





Round 1





1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)

23. Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32.Philadelphia Eagles





Notes:

Jets received No. 3 pick from Colts in trade up from No. 6 pick

Browns received No. 4 pick from Texans in part of package for 2017 No. 12 pick Deshaun Watson

Colts received No. 6 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick

Bills received No. 12 pick from the Bengals in Cordy Glenn trade

Bengals received No. 21 pick from the Bills in Cordy Glenn trade

Bills received No. 22 pick from Chiefs in part of package for 2017 No. 10 pick Patrick Mahomes





Round 2





33. Cleveland Browns

34. New York Giants

35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

36. Indianapolis Colts

37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

39. Chicago Bears

40. Denver Broncos

41. Oakland Raiders

42. Miami Dolphins

43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)

44. Washington Redskins

45. Green Bay Packers

46. Cincinnati Bengals

47. Arizona Cardinals

48. Los Angeles Chargers

49. Indianapolis Colts (from Seattle Seahawks via New York Jets)

50. Dallas Cowboys

51. Detroit Lions

52. Baltimore Ravens

53. Buffalo Bills

54. Kansas City Chiefs

55. Carolina Panthers

56. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)

57. Tennessee Titans

58. Atlanta Falcons

59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)

60. Pittsburgh Steelers

61. Jacksonville Jaguars

62. Minnesota Vikings

63. New England Patriots

64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)





Notes:

Browns received No. 34 pick from Texans in Brock Osweiler trade

Colts received No. 37 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick

Patriots received No. 43 pick from 49ers in Jimmy Garappolo trade

Colts received No. 49 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick

Bills received No. 56 pick from Rams in Sammy Watkins trade

49ers received No. 59 pick from Saints in pick swap

Browns received No. 64 pick from Eagles as part of package for 2016 No. 2 pick Carson Wentz





Round 3



65. Cleveland Browns

66. New York Giants

67. Indianapolis Colts

68. Houston Texans

69. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)

71. Denver Broncos

72. New York Jets

73. Miami Dolphins

74. San Francisco 49ers

75. Oakland Raiders

76. Green Bay Packers

77. Cincinnati Bengals

78. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins)

79. Arizona Cardinals

80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)

81. Dallas Cowboys

82. Detroit Lions

83. Baltimore Ravens

84. Los Angeles Chargers

85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills)

86. Kansas City Chiefs

87. Los Angeles Rams

88. Carolina Panthers

89. Tennessee Titans

90. Atlanta Falcons

91. New Orleans Saints

92. Pittsburgh Steelers

93. Jacksonville Jaguars

94. Minnesota Vikings

95. New England Patriots

96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles)

97. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

98. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)

99. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection)

100. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)





Notes:

49ers received No. 70 pick from Bears in part of package for 2017 No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky

Chiefs received No. 78 pick from Redskins in Alex Smith trade

Texans received No. 80 pick from Seahawks in Duane Brown trade

Panthers received No. 85 pick from Bills in Kelvin Benjamin trade

Bills received No. 96 pick from Eagles in Ronald Darby trade





Round 4



101. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)

102. New York Giants

103. Houston Texans

104. Indianapolis Colts

105. Chicago Bears

106. Denver Broncos

107. New York Jets

108. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

109. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)

110. Oakland Raiders

111. Miami Dolphins

112. Cincinnati Bengals

113. Washington Redskins

114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)

115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)

116. Dallas Cowboys

117. Detroit Lions

118. Baltimore Ravens

119. Los Angeles Chargers

120. Seattle Seahawks

121. Buffalo Bills

122. Kansas City Chiefs

123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns via Carolina Panthers)

124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)

125. Tennessee Titans

126. Atlanta Falcons

127. New Orleans Saints

128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

129. Jacksonville Jaguars

130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)

131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots via Philadelphia Eagles)

132. Philadelphia Eagles

133. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

134. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

135. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from New York Giants)

136. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

137. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)





Notes:

Packers received No. 101 pick from Browns in Damarious Randall trade

Broncos received No. 109 pick from 49ers in Kapri Bibbs trade

Browns received No. 114 pick from Packers in Damarious Randall trade

Bears received No. 115 pick from Cardinals in trade for 2017 No. 36 pick Budda Baker

Dolphins received No. 123 pick from Browns in Jarvis Landry trade

Chiefs received No. 124 pick from Rams in Marcus Peters trade

49ers received No. 128 pick from Steelers in Vance McDonald trade

Eagles received No. 130 pick from Vikings in Sam Bradford trade

Dolphins received No. 131 pick from Eagles in Jay Ajayi trade

Rams received No. 135 pick from Giants in Alec Ogletree trade





Round 5





138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)

139. New York Giants

140. Indianapolis Colts

141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans)

142. Denver Broncos

143. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)

144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

145. Chicago Bears

146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)

147. New Orleans Saints (from Miami Dolphins)

148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers)

149. Washington Redskins

150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)

151. Cincinnati Bengals

152. Arizona Cardinals

153. Detroit Lions

154. Baltimore Ravens

155. Los Angeles Chargers

156. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks)

157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys)

158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

159. New England Patriots (from Kansas City Chiefs via Cleveland Browns)

160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

161. Carolina Panthers

162. Tennessee Titans

163. Denver Broncos (from Atlanta Falcons)

164. New Orleans Saints

165. Pittsburgh Steelers

166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

167. Minnesota Vikings

168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots)

169. Philadelphia Eagles

170. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)

171. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

172. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

173. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

174. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)





Notes:

Packers received No. 138 pick from Browns in Damarious Randall trade

Seahawks received No. 141 pick from Texans in Duane Brown trade

49ers received No. 143 pick from Jets in Rashard Robinson trade

Seahawks received No. 146 pick from Raiders in Marshawn Lynch trade

Saints received No. 147 pick from Dolphins in Stephone Anderson trade

Steelers received No. 148 pick from 49ers in Vance McDonald trade

Browns received No. 150 pick from Packers in Damarious Randall trade

Eagles received No. 156 pick from Seahawks in Matt Tobin trade

Jets received No. 157 pick from Cowboys in trade for 2017 No. 191 pick

Bengals received No. 158 pick from Bills in Cordy Glenn trade

Patriots received No. 159 pick from Browns in Danny Shelton trade

Broncos received No. 160 pick from Rams in Aqib Talib trade

Broncos received No. 163 pick from Falcons in Ty Sambrailo trade

Bills received No. 166 pick from Jaguars in Marcell Dareus trade

Seahawks received No. 168 pick from Patriots in Cassius Marsh trade





Round 6





175. Cleveland Browns

176. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants)

177. Houston Texans

178. Indianapolis Colts

179. New York Jets

180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

181. Chicago Bears

182. Denver Broncos

183. Miami Dolphins

184. San Francisco 49ers

185. Oakland Raiders

186. Green Bay Packers

187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

188. Washington Redskins

189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)

190. Baltimore Ravens

191. Los Angeles Chargers

192. Oakland Raiders (from Seattle Seahawks)

193. Dallas Cowboys

194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)

195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)

196. Los Angeles Rams (from Kansas City Chiefs)

197. Carolina Panthers

198. Los Angeles Rams

199. Tennessee Titans

200. Atlanta Falcons

201. New Orleans Saints

202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

203. Jacksonville Jaguars

204. Minnesota Vikings

205. Cleveland Browns (from New England Patriots)

206. Philadelphia Eagles

207. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

208. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

209. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

210. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)

211. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)

212. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)

213. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)

214. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)

215. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

216. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)

217. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)

218. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)





Notes:

Rams received No. 176 pick from Giants in Alec Ogletree trade

Bill received No. 187 pick from Bengals in Cordy Glenn trade

Saints received No. 189 pick from Cardinals in Adrian Peterson trade

Raiders received No. 192 pick from Seahawks in Marshawn Lynch trade

Rams received No. 194 pick from Lions in Greg Robinson trade

Rams received No. 195 pick from Bills in Sammy Watkins trade

Rams received No. 196 pick from Chiefs in Marcus Peters trade

Buccaneers received No. 202 pick from Steelers in Justin Gilbert trade

Browns received No. 205 pick from Patriots in Jason McCourty trade







Round 7





219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)

220. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. Houston Texans

223. Miami Dolphins (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

224. Chicago Bears

225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos)

226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)

227. San Francisco 49ers

228. Oakland Raiders

229. Miami Dolphins

230. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cincinnati Bengals)

231. Washington Redskins

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)

234. Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Chargers via Buffalo Bills)

235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

236. Dallas Cowboys

237. Detroit Lions

238. Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore Ravens)

239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)

240. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City Chiefs)

241. Los Angeles Rams

242. Carolina Panthers

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)

244. Atlanta Falcons

245. New Orleans Saints

246. Pittsburgh Steelers

247. Jacksonville Jaguars

248. Seattle Seahawks (from Minnesota Vikings)

249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)

250. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles via New England Patriots)

251. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

252. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)

253. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)

254. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

256. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)





Notes:

Patriots received No. 219 pick from Browns in Jason McCourty trade